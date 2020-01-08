TRURO – Sidney Patton recited a pledge thousands of youth in the county have heard at one point on their lives.

It was the 4-H pledge, one which Patton says all Colchester County 4-H members abide by. That pledge, as well as the organization’s motto of “learn to do by doing” is what makes members of today, leaders of tomorrow.

Thanks to Patton’s speech at the most recent installment of the 100 Women who Care Truro, the Colchester County 4-H bursary fund will receive the group’s collective donation. The other two non-profit organizations to pitch to the group were Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colchester, and the Cobequid Society for Athletic Excellence, which looks after the Cougar Dome.

“Any Colchester County 4-H member enrolled in post-secondary education is eligible for a piece of this annual bursary, which goes to help students with school supplies, books, and other costs,” explained Patton, a fourth-year student in public relations at Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax. This is her final year in 4-H, but she hopes to continue in a leadership role in the beef project.

“While there are many opportunities for students to receive monetary support from other areas, this bursary has no academic or grade-based requirements, which allows all members to benefit equally.”

This year, Colchester County 4-H has 32 members studying at a post-secondary institution, which is the highest number yet for the program.

“While high schools and university bursary applications have a long list of requirements, it limits some members in applying,” said Patton.

The money in the club’s bursary fund comes from regular fundraising efforts, which Patton said is, as one can imagine, a huge time-consuming endeavor. She said volunteer 4-H leaders wear many hats, and many sat amongst the group. They give freely of their time, said Patton, not only to the 4-H program, but other community-related commitments, as well as their personal lives and careers.

“They devote their time to the program because it’s their passion, a passion that is visible in every 4-H event hosted in the county.”

Volunteer leaders spend countless hours fundraising for the bursary fund, as well as other programming costs.

“They continue to graciously give their time and want the best for over 300 Colchester County 4-H members,” said Patton.

So why is it important, she asked, to support the local 4-H program?

“In short, because those over 300 members will become future leaders, not only in the 4-H world, but in other parts in the community. They will become your teachers, your hockey coaches, and your community association members.”

She said 4-H members are often easily picked out by teachers thanks to their maturity, responsible natures, and presentation skills. The life skills members learn through the program create “responsible and well-rounded, community-focused individuals.”

“The things we learn through this program not only help us in our 4-H careers, but in school, jobs, and life outside of 4-H,” said Patton. “A vet science member may go on to apply to the Atlantic Veterinary College. A sewing member may become a world famous fashion designer. Or, a dairy member may be the person that puts milk on your table.”

She said the organization is more than a club where members have fun.

“It helps young people become equipped for whatever the rest of their lives entail. And often this involves continuing with the volunteering that began in their years as 4-H members. When members age out of 4-H, they still feel a tie to the 4-H community, and still want to be involved. They want to give back to the program that has given them so much.”

She said Colchester County 4-H began to struggle in recent years, with one club discontinuing about four years ago.

“The program, however, continues to work toward growth and success, but your support could be invaluable to us as a 4-H family of Colchester County.”