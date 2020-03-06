TRURO – Many people want to look away when it comes to even thinking about the selling and buying of girls for sex.

They don’t want to think of it, and it’s oftentimes hard to imagine.

But the truth is that it’s happening. Across the country, the province, and, yes, even in Truro.

“We can’t look away. Predators target vulnerable women and girls, some as young as 11 years old,” said Carla Shaw, who presented on behalf of Trauma Recovery for Exploited Youth, or TREY, to those gathered for the latest installment of 100 Women Who Care Truro. It was Shaw’s presentation that saw the group choose TREY for their collective donation.

The other presenters were the North Shore Recreation Centre and the United Way of Colchester County.

During her presentation, Shaw explained that TREY has been operational since 2016, and grew out of a passion to educate the public about sexual exploitation. It also provides a safe, restorative home for women who have escaped trafficking.

“Only one per cent of all commercially exploited women successfully escape from their traffickers,” she said. “Of those who do, few have a safe place to go. Usually ostracized from families, and without any resources, young women find themselves back on the street selling themselves just to survive, always fearful of being found by their pimps.”

She explained many may not have heard of TREY before that night’s meeting, as they don’t advertise for funding or support, in case traffickers become aware of their location.

“Even this evening I am standing before you rather than the directors of TREY for the safety of the survivors and the volunteers.”

For the three-and-a-half years it’s been in operation, TREY has been relying on donations and fundraising events.

Its vision is to rebuild the lives and restore hope, and focus on trauma recovery and stabilization.

“TREY is unique in Nova Scotia and only one of a few across Canada that offers a long term home for females or transgender over 16. Most shelters only provide care for two to six weeks, but trauma recover takes time so TREY offers a secure home for up to three years,” said Shaw, noting TREY has provided care for 17 women from across Canada.

“Several of those are now thriving and leading healthy, independent lives. Four of these women have even bravely testified in court – which is rare as testifying is dangerous, humiliating, and re-traumatizing.”

Shaw said women and girls are lured both online and off. Compliments are often used, as are gifts and attention, “playing the boyfriend role to girls who feel alone or just want to be loved.”

Vulnerabilities are preyed upon, giving the trafficker psychological control. The girls are then isolated, and often they or their families are threatened with violence.

“Traffickers can make in excess of $100,000 per year per girl,” said Shaw, adding it’s the fastest growing crime in Canada.

“Unlike the sale of illegal drugs where the product is sold once, these girls can be sold five to 15 times per night, year round. To keep them under control, they are given drugs and expensive gifts, and once dependent have little ability to survive on their own. They owe the traffickers a debt they are unable to pay and are imprisoned – not behind locked doors as movies would portray, but they are slaves to the psychological manipulation and coercion and often to their addictions.”

She said it could be neighbours, coworkers, or even sons that buy sex from the girls. It’s as simple as logging onto the internet and searching for an ad before clicking “buy.”

She said the primary defence to combating sexual exploitation is education.

“Knowing the signs, staying engaged, and advocating for stricter penalties is vitally important to the survival of our young women. In countries where buying sex is now illegal and that law is enforced, the rate of trafficking is decreased dramatically,” she said.

With the support from 100 Women Who Care Truro, Shaw said the funding would go toward the operations of the household for the youth, as well as programs to help rebuild their lives.

“The needs of the girls are so great and many arrive at TREY with nothing. They need crisis and long-term housing, social assistance, counselling, medical care, transportation, legal representation, and advocacy. They also need protection, acceptance, respect, and healthy relationships. They need someone to listen to them and believe them.”