TRURO – After six years and almost $210,000 handed out, 100 Women Who Care Truro is dissolving.

Margo Hollis Mills and Monique Natividad, the current facilitators, posted to the group’s Facebook page with the news on Nov. 26. The women say they had the blessing of the group’s co-founders – Cindie Smith and Sylvia Estey – on their decision.

The group will cease to exist as of Dec. 1.

“There are so very many people, organizations and businesses to thank for their patronage over the past six-and-a-half years,” reads the post. “Too many people to mention by name without fear of missing one. The most important to thank are all the members that have been a part of this great organization.”

Meeting every three months since June 3, 2014, 100 Women Who Care Truro has given out thousands of dollars to local non-profit organizations. At each meeting, up to three organizations each made a five-minute pitch to the collected group of members, with each membership voting on the one they thought deserved the money most.

Almost $210,000 was awarded to 23 non-profit organizations over the years, with another 46 presenters being heard.

The facilitators say the Facebook group will remain open for a while, with more photos from previous meetings being uploaded over the next couple of months for the membership to enjoy.

“We hope perhaps 100 Women Who Care will be revitalized in the future,” the post reads, before ending with thanks from Hollis Mills and Natividad.