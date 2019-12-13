Here it is again.

That time of year, the holiday season. We’re going to parties, decorating, looking for that perfect tree, baking, planning time with family and friends, and trying to find the most special gifts.

Speaking of gift giving, I was just recently talking to my son, who loves to cook, about what he plans to do this year for gifts and he gave me a great idea. A few months ago a friend of mine gave me boxes of cookbooks so I went through them and gave some to him as I knew he would enjoy them and in that collection was a book about “gifts in a jar.” He is going to take his favourite recipes and put the dry ingredients in a jar with the instructions of how to finish the recipe attached with a festive note and decorations. What a fabulous idea!

I am asked quite regularly for copies of recipes so this is a great way to give a little something special with a tried and true recipe. If you are looking for an alternative gift idea, this is it; I don’t think anyone would be disappointed with food, right?

One of the recipes I am going to share with you actually doesn’t originally belong to me, but I have made many variations of it. My go-to chocolate chip cookie recipe, after many tries at other ones, is the Nestle Toll House one. This one uses half chocolate chips and half red and green white chocolate chips for a festive flare.

In a large one litre mason jar, layer the flour mix of 1 3/4 cup of flour, 3/4 tsp each baking soda and salt, then 3/4 cup of semi-sweet chocolate chips, 3/4 cup of red and green white chocolate chips, a layer of 3/4 cup brown sugar, and then 1/2 cup white sugar.

Seal with a lid; decorate with an instruction label that says:

Preheat oven to 375 F. Beat 3/4 cup of softened butter, one egg and 1 tsp vanilla in mixer bowl until blended and creamy. Add cookie mix from jar and mix well. Drop by tablespoon full on parchment lined baking sheet. Bake for about 9-11 minutes until golden brown. Remove from oven and let cool about 2 minutes before transferring to a cooling rack. Makes about two dozen cookies. Enjoy!

Have fun with this, swap out some chocolate for nuts or use all chocolate to make it less festive for a birthday gift. Add crushed candy canes or chocolate peanut butter pieces – it’s endless what you can do.

Wishing you the happiest of holidays from our home to yours.

Mari Ann Stiles – Owner/Operator of the former Taco Stiles Food Truck

Team lead at Nourish Eatery & Catering – Rath Eastlink Community Centre

Instagram – @foodstiles