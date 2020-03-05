NORTH RIVER – A once-popular event is making a comeback with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colchester.

Bowl for Kids’ Sake is returning this month, with events in Tatamagouche on March 27 and Truro on March 28.

“2015 was our last year for Bowl for Kids’ Sake, but with the success of Big Bucks, we got some feedback from the community in that they missed it, and it was a fun event,” said Anna Rutherford, marketing and partnerships coordinator with the local organization. “We thought it would be a great opportunity to promote what we do as an organization and raise awareness, while at the same time connect with our mentors and celebrate all our supporters. This is a real opportunity to celebrate them as well.”

Rutherford said the event doesn’t require a registration fee, and will be a fun event, with no competition involved on the lanes.

“Our focus this year will be to talk about our mentoring programs,” she said. “We have seen huge financial success with Big Bucks, but unfortunately doesn’t make up for the time. We still need people to help offer these programs.”

In Truro, there will be two events – one for the community, and one for the organization’s bigs and littles to participate in.

Rutherford said the community event, which runs from 10 a.m. to noon at the bowling alley in Bible Hill, can see anyone participate – individuals, families, businesses, or organizations. She said the Community Credit Union has registered a team and is actively fundraising for the event, however fundraising is totally optional for participants.

“We want people to come out and celebrate. It’s about us getting visible again,” Rutherford said, admitting it’s easy for the organization’s services to get lost in the success of Big Bucks.

“We still have 60 littles on a waiting list.”

Along with the community event, the Bowl for Kids’ Sake’s bigs and littles event will be a party for their matches, filled with pizza, snacks, and other activities for them to participate in as well.

In Tatamagouche, Bowl for Kids’ Sake will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

“Percy at the bowling alley has been really helpful, and has expressed how much the community enjoyed the event in the past,” said Rutherford.

“We’d really like to expand our services more in that area, and we’re hoping this will help us get in touch with the right people.”

She said two littles in Tatamagouche have both been matched with volunteers who don’t live in the village, but commute to meet with their littles. There’s also one volunteer living in Tatamagouche matched with a little in the Truro area.

“And we currently have one little boy in Tatamagouche waiting (for a match), age 10,” said Rutherford.

When it comes to matches, it’s not just a matter of setting up a volunteer with someone on a waiting list.

“They really have to be the right fit,” she said.

Teams for the Bowl for Kids’ Sake events can be four or five members in size. If team members are younger in age, it’s asked that at least one adult be on the team. There is no fee to register, and no obligation to fundraise. A limited number of t-shirts are available to those who wish to fundraise, and collect a minimum of $30.

For more information or to register, contact Anna Rutherford at 902-895-4562, or visit https://colchester.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/bowl-for-kids-sake-2020/.