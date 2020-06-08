TRURO – Prince Street in Truro was filled with the chants of the Black Lives Matter rally on June 6.

Marching from the TAAC Grounds to Civic Square, ‘Black Lives Matter’ and ‘no justice, no peace, no racist police’ were just two chants that saw hundreds participate.

When the crowd gathered at Civic Square, more than 1,000 were there to support the worldwide movement against the injustice and brutality Black people have seen for centuries. Many cities throughout the world have seen these rallies or protests, many sparked by the recent death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for almost nine minutes.

One of Floyd’s last words, which were caught on video, were “I can’t breathe.”

Tracey Dorrington-Skinner was one of a number of people to address the rally, with her ‘Why it’s important to hear me now’ speech. Many times, she got a round of applause or cheers to her powerful words.

“It’s important for you to hear me now because when you invite me to tables to give an African Nova Scotian perspective, you cut me off when I’m speaking,” she said. “You dangle your hands, you play with the change in your pockets, while I’m speaking. You speak over me. You change the subject to one that’s more tolerable to you.

“It’s important for you to hear me now because when I walk in my truth, and I attempt to share how you hurt me with your words, attitude and behaviour, you run to your superior and say I attacked you. It’s important for you to hear me now because you call me names and then there’s an expectation that as a strong black woman, I forgive you.”

Dorrington-Skinner gave many examples of the racism she has faced over the years, including when someone responds with ‘I understand, but…’ when she shares her truth.

“And that negates anything that I’ve said.”

She said it’s important to hear her “because you have the privilege to be indifferent. You have the privilege to turn a blind eye to what’s happening, and you also have the privilege of not responding because it doesn’t impact you like it impacts me.”

She spoke about her 25 years in the education system, and how “if there was an altercation and one of the students is Black, the Black kid goes to the office and the white kid goes to cool off.”

Black students, she says, need the principal’s permission to organize cultural groups for support, “while the band and glee club meets every day at noon.”

Black men, says Dorrington-Skinner, are compared to animals. They’re dehumanized, over-sexualized, and made to appear bigger and stronger than life.

“So from your perspective, that gives you permission to use great aggression when carrying out your duties.”

She said members of the Black community are suspended disproportionately and at younger ages, and their learning opportunities are taken away, which further instills distrust, all while Black parents are expected to support their children’s teachers.

She said Black people are made to wait longer to see a doctor in the hospital.

“We’re treated differently because you think our skin is really thicker than yours. You think we can feel greater physical pain. Nurses feel they have the right to invade our privacy by reading our personal cards on our tables. Doctors don’t often go the extra mile for black patients by sending us to specialists.

It’s important for you to hear me and understand these things are my reality, and this is just the tip of my iceberg.”

It’s important to hear her, she says, because “when I attempt to tell you about your privilege, you want to tell me about your hardships and growing up in your circumstance. But let me tell you, that just puts us on an even playing field because I can guarantee you none of your hardships come from the colour of your skin.

“That’s your privilege.”

She spoke of the “distinct half-step shuffle” she’s experienced when walking into a restaurant and she’s the only Black person inside, and of seeing people arriving after her be waited on first.

“It’s important you hear me now because when you hire me in positions that can actually make a difference and change for women of colour, you don’t see the need. Just let that sink in.”

Walking down the streets of Truro, Dorrington-Skinner doesn’t see any of the contributions African Nova Scotians have made in the founding of the town.

“I don’t see any people in the streets that we just walked on that has anybody hired that looks like me. I don’t see signs in your window that invite me in,” she said.

“You need to listen to my story. And I don’t need to know about your black neighbour or your black friend. I don’t know how many white neighbours and white friends I have.”

In the time of the coronavirus pandemic, she said Black people are not only fighting for their lives, but also working on the frontlines – in home care, group homes, on the frontlines. Every day.

“And you need to understand when I say until good police start policing the bad police, you’re all bad police together. For every sector, every level of government, business, organization, association, foundation, church, sports arena, school, community, and in our homes…where every human exists, we have to do better.

“And it’s most crucial for you to hear me now, so you don’t have to hear me say…” to which Dorrington-Skinner held up a sign and the crowd yelled ‘I can’t breathe.’

Along with Dorrington-Skinner, the rally heard from Wayne Talbot, who asked everyone to repeat names of many Black people killed at the hands of police, including Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Trayvon Martin.

“I’m not an expert in these matters, the history of brutality and injustice, but my life has been significantly impacted by it,” said Talbot, who grew up in Truro and had his son, Richard, standing next to him while he spoke.

“Listen to our voices, understand our pain, and most importantly, don’t continue to remain silent,” he said.

“We people of colour face racism on a daily basis. We have to choose which hill we want to die on. I choose Black Lives Matter.”

Tamara Powell spoke about advocating for her sons, who are also on the autism spectrum. She spoke about how, at the age of 13, her son’s classmate’s mother wanted to call the police after her son hit his classmate with a binder.

He had spent the last four years being bullied by the classmate over his autism.

“This is why I must be my children’s voice,” she said, to a round of cheers.

When her now 14-year-old son stood next to her on stage, Powell told the crowd he is their “gentle giant”.

“He’s one of the friendliest, most beautiful people you will ever meet.”

One of the most moving speeches came from Don Smithers, who spoke about his son, Paul, going to jail at the age of 16. He was convicted of the manslaughter of an opposing hockey team’s player after a season and game filled with racial taunting.

Smithers said his son would’ve been one of the first Black players in the NHL.

“I’ll never forget it in my lifetime,” said the 88-year-old man. “I tell you, I witnessed prejudice, bigotry here in this town with my dad when I was seven years old, and he would have to take me to Bible Hill Saturdays at noon for a haircut, because no one in this town would cut my hair.”

Smithers says we need change, and it’s up to the young people “to do it now.”