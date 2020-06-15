TRURO – The Heartland Tour will look a little bit different this year.

In previous years, including the past 13 in Truro, the Heartland Tour visited various communities throughout the province. It started as a bicycle ride, but expanded over the years to include additional rides and walks.

This year, it will take a virtual turn and run from July 11 to 31.

“Over those 21 days, people can log into the Heartland Tour’s website and keep a log book of their activity,” said Raj Makkar, the local organizer for the tour since it started in Truro. “People can keep track of 30 minutes of activity each day, whether it’s meditation, working in the garden, or even a walk with family.”

The Heartland Tour is typically spread across 10 days when visiting the various communities, however the virtual platform allows for more.

“We have more of an opportunity for people to catch on to the tour, while promoting being active and stay moving,” said Makkar. Twenty-one days is also well-known to be the length of time for something to become habit.

Registration is free and opened on the website on June 1. More than 2,000 have been registered so far, with Colchester County residents joining in.

“We are leading the province in registration numbers, and that shows their commitment to this challenge,” Makkar said. “I love it.”

While the Heartland Tour started as a 52 km bike ride, the years of growth have seen the inclusion of a trail ride, intermediate and beginner distance rides, as well as a walking tour.

“We wanted to diversify so we could reach more families and more age groups,” he said.

With the tour taking the virtual route, more families have signed up to participate.

“Even though it’s a virtual tour, we’re very excited about it. We are seeing more families register than before. It’s having a spin-off effect and bringing families closer together. Our numbers are a lot higher (than previous years), and it’s fantastic.”

While he’s recovering from a broken foot, Makkar plans on walking, biking, and running or jogging as his foot allows.

“Also in the last little while, I’ve been doing some push-ups and sit-ups,” he said. “But mostly it’s been walks with my son, who is 16.”

Makkar says his family is close, however thanks to the pandemic they’ve been able to grow closer and have more opportunities to sit down together, especially over meals.

“We have gone for walks so regularly, I know it wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for the pandemic.”

Participants in the Heartland Tour are encouraged to share their photos or videos of their activity on the tour’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, including leading up to the tour. Photos and videos will be shared throughout the province during the 21 days. The tagline, says Makkar, is ‘Get the Blazes Moving – Be Well!’ For more information or to register, visit heartlandtour.ca.