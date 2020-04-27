PORTAPIQUE – Aaron Tuck was a man filled with old school values.

That’s how his friend, Doreen Coady, described him after learning of his murder, and those of his wife, Jolene Oliver, and 17-year-old daughter, Emily Tuck.

“He so loved to live off the land, and was so back-woodsy. He was such a family-rooted guy, and full of integrity and loyalty to his wife and daughter. He was so proud to have a family,” said Doreen.

“He found his place with Jolene, and he found his purpose with Emily. He was so proud of them.”

Doreen got to know Aaron through his late mother, Gloria, who was a friend and mentor to Doreen. She first met him over 20 years ago, but the two were brought back together by Gloria’s death.

Doreen admits Aaron had a tough upbringing, but she was so glad she got to know Aaron and then to re-connect.

“He made sure he put (Emily’s) mother on a pedestal,” she said, adding Jolene was Aaron’s queen. “They were strong, hardworking people. He was so proud of how strong Emily was, and he made sure he taught her as much as he could so he knew she’d be able to handle the world. Family was everything to him.

“Authenticity doesn’t even cover it either.”

She said it’s often hard to see a man happy with his family, without wanting more. But that’s exactly who Aaron was.

“They were in such a good place.”

Emily Tuck, 17, with her parents, Jolene Oliver and Aaron Tuck. Submitted photo

As the author of ‘100 Moms, 1,000 Tips, 1 Million Reasons’, Doreen decided she was going to create a similar book, but using 100 fathers. She said she was stalled with 99 fathers for the book for about a year, and was searching for that final one.

It was that re-connection with Aaron from his mother’s passing that Doreen found her final submission.

“Being a dad was everything he hoped it would be,” she said. “Before this happened, Aaron already had a good spot in my book – he’s in the last 10 dads. That’s special to me, because he wrote his piece in memory of his mom.”

It was only a month prior to Aaron’s death that Doreen spoke with him for his piece in the book, which will be available online at the beginning of May.

“I can’t believe the timing. I am so proud to be able to carry his words,” said Doreen.

To read Doreen’s piece with Aaron Tuck, which includes Aaron’s “parenting wisdom,” visit https://99momsplusone.wordpress.com/2020/04/24/42-of-100-dads-teach-them-everything/, or follow ‘200 Parents 2000 Tips 1 Million Reasons’ on Facebook.