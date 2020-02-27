André Myette is always up for a challenge.

Myette started his business, Advanced Multimedia and Design, roughly six years ago thanks to a small business program through the former Colchester Regional Development Association. He used his background in graphic design for the creation of the business, as it was something he always wanted to get into.

“And from there I jumped into the social media world,” said Myette. “I focus on web design and social media management for clients, most of whom are local.”

Through his business, Myette has been able to build websites for a number of clients, who still refer back to him for any changes or problems.

Some of his local clients use his services for a social media plan on a monthly basis.

“I help plan what they want to do, and on what platform they want to do it on,” he said. “That’s also including video editing and blogging.”

One of the biggest challenges he’s had over the last six years is helping businesses move their websites into the e-commerce world, and setting up ordering, shipping, and taxes.

“It’s been a few headaches but there are additions to the programs I use that have made it easier,” he said.

When it comes to social media, platforms are constantly changing, and new ones are coming on board.

“With social media, it’s a unique challenge to find ways to engage clients and appear to specific clients,” Myette explained. “It’s easy to promote products through photos, but when it’s a service – like a plan, or medical plan – it can be more challenging to find ways to reach clients. It’s fun to find those ways to reach them.”

Over the years, Myette has always made himself available to clients who may have any technical issues or problems.

One client, he said, was receiving a lot of spam e-mails, which the client thought was coming through her website.

“I contacted the web hosters and there was a lot of back and forth to find the problem and resolve it,” he said. “We got the problem figured out and she’s had no problems since then.”

Myette takes pride on being a local business, and one that people can reach quickly should an issue arise.

“With a lot of these tech companies, it sometimes takes time to reach somebody, whereas I’m on the ground. I’m just a phone call away and respond as quickly as possible,” he said.

Advanced Multimedia and Design can be found online at advancedmultimedia.ca, by email at info@advancedmultimedia.ca, by phone at 902-957-2127, or on Facebook (@AdvancedMultimediaAndDesign).