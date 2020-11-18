HALIFAX – The victims of this past spring’s mass shooting are being honoured during this year’s Festival of Trees.

The Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia’s annual event, running in Halifax until Nov. 28, will feature the ‘Shine On’ tree created by Hub Now’s parent company, Advocate Media. The company is also back as sponsor of the Forest of Trees.

“It’s been said more times than we can count that 2020 has been a challenging year,” said Crystal Murray, editorial director for Advocate Media. “We have been faced with some of our toughest moments as a province.

“We have learned that good mental well-being is not always about being happy but how we manage the tough moments. Our resiliency has been tested many times on the past year and because of this now more than ever we need to make mental health a priority in our health care system.”

The ‘Shine On’ tree symbolizes that strength and resiliency Nova Scotians have demonstrated over the past year. It features two complete collections of NovaScotian Crystal holiday ornaments; 22 of the 42 blown crystals are etched with a heart that resonates with the love and memory of the lives lost on April 18 and 19.

While the Forest of Trees may look a little different this year, Murray doesn’t think it’s “ever looked more beautiful and inviting.”

This year, the trees can be viewed by the public at The Doyle on Spring Garden Road.

Murray says it’s her hope the company’s partnership with the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia will help foster a greater awareness of the need throughout the province.

“The Advocate Forest of Trees is physically located in Halifax, but its meaning extends to all Nova Scotians,” she said. “We are proud of the many staff whose hard work and dedication during the pandemic have made it possible for Advocate to continue to support this very important fundraising event this year.”

While the trees will be on display until Dec. 5, all trees on display will be up on auction Nov. 21 to 28. Bidding will run from 9 a.m. Nov. 21 until 8:30 p.m. Nov. 28 online at fotauction.ca. Also up for grabs will be popular cake and wreath auctions from past holiday luncheons, as well as local getaways, experiences, and gift cards. Visitors to the Forest of Trees also have the opportunity to vote for their favourite, with the Reader’s Choice winner being announced at the close of the full event.

The week-long event will also feature the Shannex Resto Festo, a celebration of Nova Scotia’s restaurant industry. Participating restaurants will donate a portion of their sales on a designated day during the week.

The Festival of Trees will culminate on Nov. 28 with a performance by Chantal Kreviazuk at 7 p.m. The live-streamed broadcast will feature Nancy Regan as host, as well as showcase stories from individuals who’ve been touched by the foundation’s work.

To enjoy from home, concert-goers are able to purchase ticket packages that include gourmet food delivered to their door.

For more information on the Mental Health Foundation of Nova Scotia’s Festival of Trees, visit https://www.mentalhealthns.ca/festival-of-trees.