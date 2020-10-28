DEBERT – Air Show Atlantic has confirmed its commitment to bring the popular show to Colchester County next year.

Originally scheduled for this past summer, Air Show Atlantic was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. The show’s executive director, Colin Stephenson, was in Truro on Oct. 28 with the John S. Hart Spitfire to reconfirm their commitment to bring the skies above Debert alive.

“We’re trying to live up to our commitment to this area,” said Stephenson, as the Spitfire was finished being assembled at Truro Toyota for the announcement. “We had such a good experience in June 2019 with ‘Snowbirds Over Debert.’”

Thanks to a funding commitment through Events Truro Colchester, a joint venture between the Town of Truro and Municipality of Colchester County, Stephenson says Air Show Atlantic will work from now until August to “make sure this show is produced here.”

He says dates of the Canadian air show season are currently under development, so he doesn’t yet have a confirmed date, however the aim is for late-August.

“Everybody wants to be as late in the season as possible to be as far past COVID-19 as we can be,” he said.

The first hurdle to overcome to host the show is the Atlantic Bubble, explains Stephenson. Military aircraft can arrive under military protocols, with possible restrictions on interacting with fans.

Static displays, however, are in doubt at this point. Civilian aircraft and pilots are another issue, with those outside the Atlantic Bubble still being required to isolate for two weeks upon arrival.

“We will need to see the status of the bubble. We’re hoping for a 24-hour bubble by that time,” he said. “We want this airshow, we just don’t know what it will look like yet. The good news in the U.S. and Canada is that we’ve seen several successful drive-in air shows, where thousands of vehicles drove in and parked.”

Stephenson says the drive-in air shows were successful because people stayed in their vehicles and had very minimal interaction with people outside of their own group of friends or family.

“That is stage one of what we’re exploring,” he said. “Everything they let us do beyond that will really improve the air show experience.”

In previous years, the air show has been a two-day event. The 2019 show in Greenwood saw 15,000 attendees over the two-day period.

Because of the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic and the restrictions that may be in place, Stephenson isn’t able to confirm what aircraft would be part of the show. The Canadian Forces Snowbirds, however, are expected to return and headline the show. It’s anticipated other performers will be announced in the coming months.

As it was on display for the announcement, the Spitfire will also be displayed during the air show.

“We’ve been waiting for about 10 years to make this a three-blade propeller,” said Stephenson. “It’s always had four blades.”

The 3/4th scale airplane was refurbished by the team at Pye Chevrolet’s body shop. It replicates a fighter plane in the Battle of Britain and is named for John Hart, a fighter pilot from Sackville, N.B., who flew a Spitfire in the battle. This is the 80th anniversary of the battle.

“We want to tell John’s story,” said Stephenson.

The plane, he says, always comes to the attention of die-hard fans, who always point out the four blades instead of three.

“We’re now so much closer to being historically accurate with this Spitfire,” laughed Stephenson. “We’re using it to promote the show and get the interest up. Part of what we do with Air Show Atlantic is honour our veterans and celebrate our military. That’s part of what the Spitfire does.”

Hart passed away last summer at the age of 102. He was the last known surviving Canadian Battle of Britain pilot.