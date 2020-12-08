DEBERT – The Canadian Forces Snowbirds have been confirmed for next summer’s Air Show Atlantic.

Organizers of the event confirmed at the end of October its commitment to bring the show to Debert in 2021 after having to cancel its 2020 performance.

According to the Air Show Atlantic page on Facebook, the event will be held at the Debert Airport, at 44 Spitfire Rd., on Aug. 28 and 29.

The Snowbirds are the first confirmed performers for the event.

To keep up-to-date on performers and the event itself, follow Air Show Atlantic on Facbeook.