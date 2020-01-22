TRURO

The annual Women and Wellness event in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Colchester East Hants branch is returning for the 11th year.

The evening of Jan. 30 is set to challenge a well-known statistic about mental health.

“We have all heard that one in five of us will be directly impacted by mental illness,” said Susan Henderson, executive director of the local branch that serves residents of Colchester County and the Municipality of East Hants. “CMHA has expanded its mandate to include five in five. All of us are impacted by mental health, and we all have a role to play in supporting a mentally healthy community.”

To help demonstrate the concept that everyone you meet is either struggling with their mental health or connected to someone who is struggling with their mental health, Truro writers Heather Laura Clarke and Samantha Madore have written a one-act play. It will be performed by local actors for the first time during the Jan. 30 event.

“As someone who’s been living with anxiety and depression since I was a teenager, I feel it’s so important to encourage these conversations about mental health – but sometimes people aren’t sure what to say,” Clarke said. “I love that these characters are going to be demonstrating the best ways to talk about mental health with different people in your life.”

Women and Wellness will be once again held at the Cobequid Education Centre, in the auditorium. Doors open on Jan. 30 at 6:15 p.m., with the presentation beginning at 7 p.m. As in previous years, tickets are free for women in the community. New this year is having tickets available online through Eventbrite (https://womenandwellness2020.eventbrite.ca), or by calling 902-895-4211. Tickets for previous years have gone quickly, so anyone wishing to attend should register soon to ensure their attendance.

The evening will include appetizers, chocolates, and door prizes, and each attendee will receive a grab-bag on their way out. The annual get-away game cards will be back – a limited number are available at $20 each (cash only).

Donations to the Branching Out building campaign will be accepted on site.

What is Women and Wellness?