TRURO – The parents of a missing Truro toddler have organized another public search for their son, Dylan Ehler.
The three-year-old went missing on May 6 while at his grandmother’s house on the corner of Queen and Elizabeth streets. Police believe Dylan was swept away by Lepper Brook, as that’s where firefighters found two rubber boots confirmed to be Dylan’s. One boot was found near the mouth of the Salmon River.
Dylan’s parents, Jason Ehler and Ashley Brown, are hoping members of the community will join them once again on Sept. 26 for a search. They had the help of about 40 people earlier this month on a similar search.
The Sept. 26 search will begin from the parking lot of the Cobequid Trail in Lower Truro. The search is planned to begin at 11 a.m. and end at 5 p.m. Anyone wishing to help search, even if for an hour or two, is welcome.