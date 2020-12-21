TRURO – Nova Scotians not showing any symptoms of COVID-19 but wanting to get tested can continue to do so into the new year.

The provincial government is continuing asymptomatic testing throughout Nova Scotia into 2021. There are also new testing recommendations for rotational workers and post-secondary students from outside Atlantic Canada coming back to Nova Scotia after the holidays.

“We know that asymptomatic testing plays an important part in containing the virus,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a government press release. “That’s why our testing strategy has continued to evolve.”

During their modified self-isolation, rotational workers are now to get tested twice. Since Dec. 4, rotational workers have been asked to get testing between days 6 through 8. It’s now recommended a test be done within the first two days of their modified self-isolation. A 14-day modified self-isolation is still required, even if negative test results are returned.

As of Jan. 4, post-secondary students from outside Atlantic Canada returning form the holidays should get a test on day 6, 7, or 8 of their 14-day self-isolation, even if no symptoms are present. The full 14 days must also be completed, even if negative results are returned.

“While asymptomatic testing is voluntary, it is strongly recommended as an added layer of protection for rotational workers and students, their families and households, and their communities,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health. “By getting tested, you’re helping us detect the virus early enough to isolate household contacts before they can unknowingly spread the virus to others.”

General asymptomatic testing is available for people who:

do not have symptoms

have not travelled outside the Atlantic Provinces within the past 14 days

have not visited a potential exposure location

have not been in contact with someone who has tested positive

Appointments can be booked up to three days in advance through the COVID-19 self-assessment available at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/en.

Pop-up testing sites will also continue into the new year for general asymptomatic testing. Because they use rapid tests, the age limit is 16 and over at these sites. Appointments are not required for pop-up testing sites.

People who get a general asymptomatic test are not required to self-isolate while waiting for their test or results.

While a negative test result is an indication an individual isn’t able to spread the virus at the time of testing, it doesn’t mean they can’t become infectious in the few days following the negative results. Anyone who receives a negative result must still follow public health measures, and if symptoms develop, self-isolate and complete the COVID-19 self-assessment online.

Negative results now available via telephone

As of Dec. 22, negative COVID-19 results will be available through email or an auto-call process.

An option already exists to receive negative results by email, which will continue. Those who provide a phone number are also able to receive the results by an automated phone call.

To receive email notifications, the resident must have a valid Nova Scotia health card. Phone call notifications be be provided to those with a provincial health card, or a student or military identification number.

Anyone awaiting results should have their health card or identification number ready as they’ll have to enter the last four digits in order to receive their results.

Email results may be received 24 hours a day; phone calls may occur between noon and 5 p.m. daily.

Results via phone will show up on a call display as unknown name and unknown number.