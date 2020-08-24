NORTH RIVER – For a few nights each week, the ball field in North River turns into a new drive-in initiative.

Darren Crowell, Amanda Cail, and Krista Tooker have been operating the North River Slo-pitch Drive-in for the past four weeks in support of its leagues, as well as those in need in the community.

“I came up with the idea in April, as I started to think about what else I could do with the grounds,” said Crowell. “I reached out to another person who has a projector and we did a couple of test runs.”

So far, the movies being played at the drive-in have been older films, for example Dirty Dancing, as that’s what people have been requesting, says Crowell.

“People can put in their requests, and if it’s within our reach, we will get it,” he said.

The parking lot at the Leo Blair Memorial Ball Field can hold about 70 vehicles, and the drive-in has seen more than 150 viewers in a single night. Admission is $5 per person, with those under 12 admitted free. Prices are being kept as low as possible thanks to sponsorships within the community and the canteen.

Most of the proceeds have gone back into the league to those teams who haven’t been able to secure sponsors due to the coronavirus pandemic. Proceeds will also help purchase equipment, including new bases, for the field.

One of the biggest costs so far for the season is balls, as each team has to supply their own under pandemic protocols.

“Everything is sanitized and the teams are using their own balls when fielding, so they don’t touch the other team’s,” said Crowell. “It’s been hard on the equipment this year, especially the balls.”

Plans are also in the works to have fundraising movies in support of people in the community, such as a woman who needs a lung transplant.

Sponsors are lined up as well, says Crowell, in support of 50/50 nights.

“People would pay their $5 in admission by buying 50/50 tickets, and then the winner takes home the gate,” he explained.

“We are experimenting with our nights right now and what we can do…our movie nights Friday and Saturday, then the sponsor night on a Sunday.”

With 20 slo-pitch teams playing in two leagues, as well as the North River Washer Toss League, Crowell says the field has activity seven days per week.

The slo-pitch season had to be pushed back thanks to the pandemic, and the seven-team one-pitch league has been doubling up on games on Sundays in order to be able to complete the season.

Protocols have been followed well, and the teams aren’t allowed to use the dugouts.

To help get the drive-in started, a number of businesses stepped forward. Red Woof Inn Doggie Daycare, the North River Washer Toss League, and The Store have been major contributors. Realtor Mary Brown also stepped in when some of the lumber to build the screen was stolen from the property. Archibald Drilling helped pay off the screen, and Justin Cail and Harris Home Hardware helped build the screen.

To keep up-to-date on the events at the drive-in theatre, follow the North River Slo-Pitch Drive-In Theatre page on Facebook. All movies are posted, including times (as they will change as the days become shorter), and weather cancellations.