TRURO – For some people on the autism spectrum, the social distancing that comes with the coronavirus pandemic is welcome.

But that’s not the case for everyone.

“Everyone on the spectrum is different, so I suspect it’s affecting different people in different ways,” said Leah Poirier, the autism support coordinator for the Truro chapter of Autism Nova Scotia. “So people who enjoy social distancing normally, like my son, don’t mind it. Then there are others that are really feeling the impact of isolation in a big, big way.”

Poirier said staff with the organization have been continually adapting to today’s environment by bringing a lot of their programs online to host them virtually.

“It will look different, but it’s still a chance to let people know they’re not alone.”

Vicki Harvey, the outreach coordinator for chapters and family support, said Autism Nova Scotia has been collecting a lot of resources, including very visual materials. A lot have been adapted so they’re more readable and accessible for the organization’s population. It’s all available, she says, on the Autism Nova Scotia website.

“We’re not only thinking in terms of the individuals but also the families and supportive folks of autism who are struggling and best ways to support their family member or friend. There’s a lot of things out there we’re trying to provide,” said Harvey.

One of the new programs the local chapter is offering through the virtual platform is ‘Health Relationships, Sexuality and Autism’, the only comprehensive sexual education program for adults in Canada.

There are 12 modules to the 13-week program, with topics ranging from personal values to human anatomy and physiology parts…those that are typical of a sexual health education program.

“But it also brings in a lot of those social aspects that adults on the autism spectrum often don’t have exposure to in their youth in the same way others do,” explained Poirier. The program’s participants talk about health relationships and dating…and everything.

“It’s probably the sex education program we should all have at some point in our lives. We do a lot of myth busting…there’s probably no topics that are off-limits to us,” said Poirier.

The support coordinator said there is often an assumption or stigma that adults with autism may be asexual or hypersexual, however that’s not necessarily accurate.

“Parents often have a bigger challenge approaching these topics with them and we know they may not be included in these education opportunities at the school level as well because of their learning differences. There’s usually a big gap for them to have access to that information,” she said.

Harvey said a lot of the curriculum in the new program is from first-person voices. The program director created an autistic advisory board, says Harvey, and their perspectives and input were included in the development of the program.

“Our program director has been studying sexuality and has almost completed her study. There’s been a lot of very specific steps taken to create a curriculum that is really solid and best practices, and represents the needs and thoughts of those on the spectrum,” Harvey explained.

The program, says Poirier, even covers topics not necessarily covered in the school’s curriculum. One module focuses on gender – expression, identity, and sexual attraction.

“We talk about sexual readiness. We talk about consent. Consent is woven throughout the program; we want those participating to want to be there.

With those differences in social skills, we talk about emotions, how to understand your partner… how to communicate better in a relationship.”

The Truro chapter is aiming for a May 13 program start date, and has eight spaces available for the program. It will be held through Zoom every Wednesday, 6-8 p.m., from the start date for 13 weeks.

“Even though it’s virtual, there’s great benefit in keeping the numbers smaller for this target population we’re looking at,” said Poirier, noting the Truro chapter services Colchester County through to East Hants.

It’s free to participants, with funding provided by the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Harvey says the program is an “incredibly important” one, as sexual education is not often accessible for adults with autism.

“You need to be teaching in a specific way in order to be able to provide this information affectively for people to absorb it,” she said. “It’s very critical education because we know having a good education and understanding promotes healthy relationships, prevents sexual violence…those sorts of things.”

Poirier says it’s about equipping participants with the ability to keep themselves safe, “but also not to intentionally do something that would be considered inappropriate or illegal.”

She said adults on the autism spectrum don’t necessarily understand parameters around private versus public domains.

“This program really goes into those things in great deal to help those people get that understanding,” she said.

For more information on the new program or any of the services offered, contact Leah Poirier at truro@autismns.ca, or by calling or texting her at 902-814-4106. More information on the services can also be found on the Autism Nova Scotia website (autismnovascotia.ca).