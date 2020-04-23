BIBLE HILL – Beverly and Basil Crowe know what it’s like to be down on their luck.

They’ve been through difficult times before, and it’s because of this that a food pantry now sits outside their home at 32 Farnham Road.

“Basil, he’s into the news, watching it all the time,” said Beverly. “He just got to thinking one day, ‘what can I do?’ He’s the one who suggested it.”

A few days later, Basil had built and painted a box and stand. It was installed outside and filled with food.

“A lot have donated to it, and a lot have been taking from it. It’s been awesome,” said Beverly.

She said they have bags of food in their garage to keep the food pantry stocked. Anyone in need is able to come by and take some food, and anyone who wants to donate to it can leave items inside.

“We know what it’s like. We’ve been down and out before. Especially when you have kids or you’re elderly and you can’t make it to the grocery store. Or you can’t afford it….we know what that’s like.”

She said with the coronavirus pandemic leaving many without steady income, as well as health issues forcing some people to stay out of grocery stores, it is their way of helping out.

“We know it’s hard when you don’t have a job,” she said.

The couple checks the pantry every day and restock when needed. Items included are things such as pasta and canned goods, cereal, and even butter or potatoes.

Once the pandemic is over, any food that may remain will be donated to the local food bank.