BIBLE HILL – With most of their budget coming from the village commission, the Bible Hill Fire Brigade is using their proceeds from weekly 50/50 draws to support the community.

Joey Bisson, chief of the brigade, says their situation is different than many departments throughout the province, so they’re using their proceeds from the Nova Scotia Firefighters 50/50 in different ways.

“This year, we were unable to have a Christmas party for our members and their families, so we bought gift cards for local restaurants to give to all the members,” said Bisson. “It’s a way for us to support the local business community, and contribute back to our members who put their time in.”

Bisson estimates the brigade has received between $6,000 and $7,000 from the online 50/50 draws. Each week, buyers can choose which participating fire department or agency to support. Thirty-five per cent of the total ticket sales each week goes to the respective departments based on their sales.

“We’ve also contributed to the Colchester Food Bank and the Truro Homeless Outreach Society. Those are some of the initiatives we’ve taken so far with our (proceeds),” said the chief. The brigade’s donations to both non-profit organizations were $350.

Many departments throughout the province are using their proceeds as a means to purchase equipment for their members, or to even renovate their trucks or fire halls.

“We are making our decisions month-to-month. We have no long-term funding need yet, so we’re trying to find ways to contribute back to the community.”

