BIBLE HILL – Residents and businesses in Bible Hill won’t see a change to their tax rates for the new operating year.

The village commission has approved its 2020-2021 budgets, and will keep the taxation rates from the previous three years.

The residential tax rate will remain at 70 cents, limited-service residential tax rate at 52.5 cents, and the commercial tax rate at 87 cents per $100 of assessment.

Commission chairperson Lois MacCormick said the village commission recognized this is a time to hold the line on property taxation rates.

“Each year, costs that go into delivering municipal services increase and we are pleased to be able to chart a path for the next year that allows us to deliver those services without increasing tax rates,” she said in a release issued by the village.

The village will look to invest $2.9 million into Bible Hill over the next year through service delivery and capital infrastructure investments.

It’s estimated taxable assessment and assessments of federal, provincial, and other institutional properties will generate $400.5 million in revenue, an increase of 2.5 per cent.

Budget highlights:

  • Undertake a condition assessment study of Bible Hill’s sanitary sewerage system to identify current and future maintenance and capital renewal requirements
  • Hire a contract staff member to begin assessing accessibility of the village’s existing built-environment
  • Increase sidewalk and crosswalk maintenance spending by 120 per cent
  • Renewal of 700 metres of sidewalk on Pictou Road
  • Accessibility improvement at the village and fire halls
  • Renewal of one fire apparatus and various equipment for Bible Hill Fire Brigade
  • Renewal of one maintenance vehicle and equipment
  • Subject to approval of requests submitted to NSTIR, installation of overhead crosswalk lighting at College Road and Covington Place, and renewal of existing overhead crosswalk lighting
  • Land acquisition for future walking trail construction
  • Expansion of community beautification banner program
  • Strengthening of capital reserve funds for partial financing of future capital expenditures