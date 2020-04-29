BIBLE HILL – Residents and businesses in Bible Hill won’t see a change to their tax rates for the new operating year.

The village commission has approved its 2020-2021 budgets, and will keep the taxation rates from the previous three years.

The residential tax rate will remain at 70 cents, limited-service residential tax rate at 52.5 cents, and the commercial tax rate at 87 cents per $100 of assessment.

Commission chairperson Lois MacCormick said the village commission recognized this is a time to hold the line on property taxation rates.

“Each year, costs that go into delivering municipal services increase and we are pleased to be able to chart a path for the next year that allows us to deliver those services without increasing tax rates,” she said in a release issued by the village.

The village will look to invest $2.9 million into Bible Hill over the next year through service delivery and capital infrastructure investments.

It’s estimated taxable assessment and assessments of federal, provincial, and other institutional properties will generate $400.5 million in revenue, an increase of 2.5 per cent.

Budget highlights: