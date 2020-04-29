BIBLE HILL – Residents and businesses in Bible Hill won’t see a change to their tax rates for the new operating year.
The village commission has approved its 2020-2021 budgets, and will keep the taxation rates from the previous three years.
The residential tax rate will remain at 70 cents, limited-service residential tax rate at 52.5 cents, and the commercial tax rate at 87 cents per $100 of assessment.
Commission chairperson Lois MacCormick said the village commission recognized this is a time to hold the line on property taxation rates.
“Each year, costs that go into delivering municipal services increase and we are pleased to be able to chart a path for the next year that allows us to deliver those services without increasing tax rates,” she said in a release issued by the village.
The village will look to invest $2.9 million into Bible Hill over the next year through service delivery and capital infrastructure investments.
It’s estimated taxable assessment and assessments of federal, provincial, and other institutional properties will generate $400.5 million in revenue, an increase of 2.5 per cent.
Budget highlights:
- Undertake a condition assessment study of Bible Hill’s sanitary sewerage system to identify current and future maintenance and capital renewal requirements
- Hire a contract staff member to begin assessing accessibility of the village’s existing built-environment
- Increase sidewalk and crosswalk maintenance spending by 120 per cent
- Renewal of 700 metres of sidewalk on Pictou Road
- Accessibility improvement at the village and fire halls
- Renewal of one fire apparatus and various equipment for Bible Hill Fire Brigade
- Renewal of one maintenance vehicle and equipment
- Subject to approval of requests submitted to NSTIR, installation of overhead crosswalk lighting at College Road and Covington Place, and renewal of existing overhead crosswalk lighting
- Land acquisition for future walking trail construction
- Expansion of community beautification banner program
- Strengthening of capital reserve funds for partial financing of future capital expenditures