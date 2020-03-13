TRURO – For the next decade, the Douglas Street Recreation Centre will see financial support of the Kinsmen Club of Bible Hill.

To celebrate 100 years of Kin Canada, the local club made its largest single donation in its 45-year history – $100,000 to the recreation centre. Along with the 10-year commitment, the club also pledged $5,000 for the next five years – for a total of $25,000 – to the Colchester Community Workshops Foundation for its building project.

“Both of these groups have been around the community for some time, so we decided we could help out,” said Quinn McCarthy, president of the Kinsmen Club of Bible Hill. “We’re looking to have a good partnership with both of them moving forward.”

Ashley Simms, the director of Truro’s Parks, Recreation, and Culture, said she and others with the town are excited about the commitment from the Kinsmen.

“The centre is a huge asset to the community and this will assist with updating the facility so we can continue to provide space to the community at a low cost,” she said.

Maintenance of the facility is always a challenge, says Simms, and through the financial contribution the department will be able to offer more resources and a more welcoming facility in the future.

“We are looking at including audio-visual equipment, updating some of the rooms, and even a sand kitchen for children to play in out back of the facility,” she said. “We’re looking at more specialized equipment.”

Washrooms and accessibility are also options the department is looking at using the money for.

“I’m really excited about this, and having the Kinsmen here,” said Simms. “We have similar values and are about giving back to the community.”

With the Douglas Street Recreation Centre open seven days a week, excluding a few holidays, Simms says hundreds of people walk through the door on a daily basis.

“It can be anywhere from 100 to 500 people every day,” she said.

When it comes to the Colchester Community Workshops Foundation, the Kinsmen donation will go toward the expansion of the organization, which purchased the former Halliday’s building with plans on moving some programming into the space, and including apartments for some of their clients. The building will be known as the Delaney House.

“Every year we have a big trivia night, and it was another sold out event this year,” said McCarthy. “The Workshops was our partner on that this year as well.”

To mark 100 years of Kin Canada, the Kinsmen Club of Bible Hill and the Town of Truro hoisted the Kinsmen flag on a pole outside the Douglas Street Recreation Centre.

The club currently has 25 members. It operates a canteen on the Nova Scotia Provincial Exhibition grounds in Bible Hill, and, along with its trivia night, hosts the local MS walk, and its main national partnership is with Cystic Fibrosis Canada. Its fifth annual book sale will be held in the former Sears location at the Truro Mall, May 8-9.