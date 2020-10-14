BIBLE HILL – A 37-year-old man from Bible Hill is facing a number of charges from a fatal motor vehicle collision earlier this year in Oliver.
Jason Edward Alexander is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 18 on charges including:
- Dangerous operation
- Dangerous operation causing bodily harm (two counts)
- Dangerous operation causing death
- Operation while impaired causing bodily harm (two counts)
- Operation while impaired causing death
- Failure to stop after accident resulting in bodily harm (two counts)
- Failure to stop after accident resulting in death
The single-vehicle collision occurred on April 12 on Highway 246 in Oliver, outside Tatamagouche. Police say a truck veered off the roadway during a sharp turn. The truck went over an embankment and landed on its side.
A 30-year-old woman from Westville died at the scene. The driver and two other passengers left the scene before police arrived. All three suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Police, paramedics, and firefighters responded to the collision.