BIBLE HILL – A 37-year-old man from Bible Hill is facing a number of charges from a fatal motor vehicle collision earlier this year in Oliver.

Jason Edward Alexander is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 18 on charges including:

Dangerous operation

Dangerous operation causing bodily harm (two counts)

Dangerous operation causing death

Operation while impaired causing bodily harm (two counts)

Operation while impaired causing death

Failure to stop after accident resulting in bodily harm (two counts)

Failure to stop after accident resulting in death

The single-vehicle collision occurred on April 12 on Highway 246 in Oliver, outside Tatamagouche. Police say a truck veered off the roadway during a sharp turn. The truck went over an embankment and landed on its side.

A 30-year-old woman from Westville died at the scene. The driver and two other passengers left the scene before police arrived. All three suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police, paramedics, and firefighters responded to the collision.