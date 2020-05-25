BIBLE HILL – It’s been 30 years as a leader within the Girl Guides organization for Debbie Mellish.

And for the next three years, she won’t just be a Pathfinder Unit Guider – she’s been installed as a provincial co-commissioner with Cindy O’Hearn of Porters Lake.

“I’ve always seen the value in the program, and what the program has to offer girls,” said Mellish, who had a very short stint as a child member. It was when her oldest daughter became a Brownie that Mellish got involved as a helper.

A year later, she became a leader – known as Guiders – and has continued that leadership throughout the years.

“I’ve been extremely fortunate in that I’ve met many wonderful adults, who are all very like-minded. One of the things we talk about as leaders is the sisterhood of the program, and we really see that with the adults.”

Mellish has been lucky enough to be led by an area commissioner who was a former Pathfinder.

“We’re lucky to have those connections, and it’s amazing to have someone who was a girl move into a leadership position. You get to see that progression of the girls,” she said. “We always hear so many negative things about youth, but this is an organization where we see and hear the positive things.”

She said being part of the organization is filled with hope, as “someday these people will be looking after us” and she knows she and others will be in good hands.

During the Girl Guides Nova Scotia annual general meeting on May 23, Mellish and O’Hearn were installed as the co-commissioners – a first for the Nova Scotia council. Previous years, it was only a single commissioner, with the most recent having been Lorena Fortune.

“What Cindy and I want to do is really follow in her footsteps,” said Mellish, about the position. “One of the things about Girl Guides is to put the girl first. Lorena did that and we want to maintain that. What we want to do is to get out there, to get involved, to meet the girls, and to meet the adults.”

She said how that will look in the new 2020-21 year has yet to be determined, however, due to the coronavirus pandemic. Like many other organizations, meetings throughout the last two-and-a-half months have been held virtually.

While Mellish and O’Hearn hope to be out to all the different areas, districts, and units during their three-year term, they will still have administrative duties.

“Cindy and I both have our different strengths, and together we will make an incredible team,” she said, adding the two have worked together on a number of events over the years. “We balance each other very nicely.”

Throughout the last two-and-a-half months, Mellish and O’Hearn have been going through a mentoring process at both the provincial and national levels, since provincial commissioners are national representatives for their respective province.

One thing the duo worked on was the organization’s spring cookie campaign. Door-to-door campaigning hasn’t been allowed, and the same goes for face-to-face meetings.

“This organization is a vital organization and we need to maintain those relationships,” said Mellish.

With registration open now for the fall session, Mellish said the numbers already look strong for the 2020-21 year, and meetings and contact with girls will continue in some form. Girl Guides has various branches for girls from ages five through to 17, with leadership or facilitator roles for adults.

“Girl Guides took a big turn and has adopted a ‘girls first’ platform,” said Mellish, adding all participants have access to the platform, including the Sparks, the youngest of the organization.

“This platform is filled with ideas, and the girls get to choose from those ideas. These girls are driving the program content,” she said.

For more information on Girl Guides in the province, including to register for the Colchester District (part of the Maplewood Area), visit https://www.girlguides.ca/web/ns/.