BIBLE HILL – Special glasses have changed Tammy Martin’s life.

For the last few years, the Bible Hill woman has been wearing a pair of eSight glasses that give her better than perfect vision after living a life with impaired vision due to optic nerve hypoplasia. It’s a condition she was born with, with no known cure.

“I can now identify a person from a distance in a crowd, watch my son play hockey – I could never spot him on the ice before – and when my daughter was in cadets, I could find her on the parade square,” said Martin, about the eSight 3 glasses she’s been wearing for three years now. “They’ve been completely life-changing.”

With optic nerve hypoplasia, Martin doesn’t see what others see.

“The message that’s sent to my brain…it’s not what people will see,” she said. “I don’t notice fine details, I don’t notice things from a distance. I have to hold things up close. Everything seems smaller and further away.”

It was a chance encounter while scrolling through Facebook that the eSight glasses came to Martin’s attention. She recalls her husband coming across something about a young girl who wanted to be able to watch her favourite hockey team play on the ice. Thanks to eSight glasses, that dream had become a reality.

At the time, Martin hadn’t heard of eSight. She had, however, tried other things to try and help her vision, which is 20/200 without the eSight glasses. Perfect vision is 20/20, but with the eSight glasses, Martin sees at 20/16.

“What I tried before hadn’t been anything crazy beneficial.”

Tammy Martin wearing the eSight 3 glasses. With them, Martin’s vision is better than perfect. Submitted photo

While researching the eSight glasses, Martin learned that optic nerve hypoplasia is listed as one of the conditions the glasses can treat. Seeing that, Martin contacted the company and travelled to Ottawa to try them.

At a cost of $13,000, Martin didn’t want to fundraise for the eSight glasses without knowing if they’d help.

But they did and within two months, Martin and her family raised the money needed to purchase a pair.

Now, Martin is hoping to fundraise roughly $5,000 US to buy the next generation eSight 4 glasses.

“Truro really stepped up the first time,” said Martin, adding a large portion was raised through a supper and auction. “But now, with COVID-19, it’s hard. It’s tricky to do any fundraising. We can’t do all the stuff we did for the first pair.”

The eSight 4 glasses have a number of improvements over the pair Martin is currently wearing. The 3 is attached to a controller by a wire; the 4 is wireless. The newer version also connects via Bluetooth and to Martin’s phone, giving more user-friendly function control. She can connect via cloud software that will allow her to share what she’s seeing with others.

The glasses of the 4, which Martin is wearing for 30 days on a free trial, include controls on the side so she can quickly change some of the settings, such as increasing her peripheral vision, contrast, and zoom.

“I can adjust to indoor and outdoor, reading, TV, or theatre settings,” said Martin, about the controls.

The newer glasses are also more comfortable on Martin’s head and face, and allow her to wear sunglasses underneath.

“I’m actually still learning all the features,” she said. “But they’re pretty impressive. They’ve definitely made things easier.”

It’s not just Martin benefitting from the eSight glasses. She’s an education assistant to students aged 12 to 15 with special needs, and the eSight glasses have also impacted her students.

“Before, I’d have to work very close to the students, hold their paper close to my face or use a handheld magnifier to see their work. It wasn’t pleasant and was time consuming.”

Working closely to the students, says Martin, often felt like she was invading the student’s personal space.

“It’s unreal the stuff I can do with the eSight glasses. I can stand behind the students or off to the side and see the board. They’re all using Chromebooks now, but I can sit back and see what they’re typing. Before, I couldn’t.”

Working closely with the students with the eSight 3 glasses also gave the risk for the wire running from the cord to the control box to get caught on something, or for a student to reach up and grab the wire.

Having the wireless eSight 4 glasses will eliminate that hazard. Having the cloud sharing capability will also help in the classroom.

“Students would always ask what I see and it’s hard to explain,” said Martin. “Once I connect through Bluetooth, I can project exactly what I see onto a screen for them to see.”

Martin is working on getting a couple of fundraisers up and running with the hopes the public will support the purchase of the eSight 4 glasses. While she’s working on the details, she’s accepting donations at https://giving.esighteyewear.com/tammy-martin2 or tamlmartin@hotmail.com.