NORTH RIVER – A local non-profit organization is working to connect seniors and youth in the community.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colchester is about to launch its Senior Connection Program, thanks to funding through the United Way of Colchester.

Nick Sharpe, the executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters, said a number of seniors have already signed up for the program, which will match them with one of the local youth on the organization’s waiting list.

“One of the things we’ve all experienced during this pandemic is the added social isolation,” he said. “It hits particularly hard with kids and seniors. The beauty of our program is it has mutual benefits.”

With more than 50 ‘littles’ on a waiting list for a match with a ‘big’ or ‘couple’, Sharpe is hoping to have as many as possible connected with seniors through the program.

He said the program has a bit of a different structure than the popular matching program, but seniors will still be matched with the best fit possible.

“We’re still actively recruiting and searching at this time for volunteer ‘bigs’, and we even did a virtual match in April,” said Sharpe. “Because of the pandemic, we know there is a greater demand for our services and youth are facing even greater adversities in their homes.”

He said the virtual Senior Connection Program can include phone or video calls, whichever the senior and ‘little’ are comfortable with. The connections will be once a week, much like the regular match program.

“The program will have added supports,” he said, about staff members helping guide the seniors and youth along the way. “We want them to have that support so they can make those stronger connections and have a successful experience.”

While there is different criteria set out for the Senior Connection Program than the regular match program, Sharpe said he hopes the connections made will grow into long-term connections like many other matches do.

“But that’s not a necessity for this program,” he said.

Not knowing of a time when the organization didn’t have a wait list of ‘littles’, Sharpe says he’d love to see this program continue after the pandemic is over.

“I think the impact of the pandemic is far from over. Just because the economy opens doesn’t mean we are through this.”

With the possibility of a second wave, and even a third, of the virus coming our way, Sharpe thinks the need for this type of program will remain.

“The coming months and years will be critical for us and other non-profit organizations to be there for families.”

For more information on the program or to register, call 902-895-4562 or fill out the form available online at https://colchester.bigbrothersbigsisters.ca/volunteer/.