NORTH RIVER – With thousands of people playing their weekly 50/50 draw, Big Brothers Big Sisters (BBBS) of Colchester staff are finding ways to keep the fundraiser going.

Nick Sharpe, the organization’s executive director, says they’re making changes every few days as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

“We are constantly seeking ways to make it safer, not only for our players, but staff and volunteers as well,” said Sharpe.

Each week, the pot from Big Bucks is in the thousands of dollars. The estimated take home has been $10,000 each week, with the remaining money staying with the organization.

Boxes had been at a number of locations in Colchester County, however those were pulled a few weeks ago, except a pre-pay box at the East End Mini Mart.

“We don’t want people going into the store to play Big Bucks if they don’t have to. We initiated a five-week pre-play option. We really want to encourage people to pre-pay.”

Pre-paying was available before the pandemic, however the smallest option was for 10 weeks at a cost of $20. People could pre-pay by dropping into the office or by using a credit card over the phone. The latter option remains, but the office has been closed for weeks now and the staff transitioned to working from home. There is also a drop box at the organization’s building in North River.

“Our drop box at the office is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” Sharpe explained. “The area is cleaned and sanitized regularly, and there is a sanitation station on site. People are encouraged to bring their own supplies, including their own pen.”

Sharpe said they even removed the mail slot at the drop box, limiting as many points of contact as possible.

Those pre-paying at the drop-box can only use bills, not coins, when playing. As of April 21, people can only participate by pre-paying, not using a toonie every week with their number.

“We are evaluating every day what the changes might occur the next week. We are trying to keep this a continuous draw,” he said.

Over the last few weeks, Sharpe said the organization decided it would take its portion from the Big Bucks pot and put it directly back into the community.

“We have been able to give back over $10,000,” said Sharpe. “We have been trying to figure out how to best support families.”

He said mentorship is a huge aspect to the support systems in the lives of children and youth.

“And that’s more important now than ever.”

Children and youth with mentors in their lives are more apt to succeed and make it through adversities. Sharpe said BBBS of Colchester is staying with its mission focus in supporting those who need it in the community.

“We want to make sure those families are assisted with their basic needs,” he said, adding the organization is also looking at supporting families with educational needs when it comes to home-schooling during the pandemic.

With the staff all working from home, Sharpe said they’re working toward the goal of having those playing Big Bucks to pre-pay over the phone.

“But we know some people just can’t do that,” he said.

The team, working from home, is dialed in to the organization’s system and can quickly make sure the player’s account is brought up to date. As of April 21, there are three options for pre-paying – five weeks for $10, 10 weeks for $20, or 25 weeks for $50. It used to be 26 weeks, however the change was made so those wishing to pay by cash can do so with a $50 bill at either the East End Mini Mart drop box, or the one at the North River office.

“We are just blown away by how the community has continued to support us,” said Sharpe. “We continue to be amazed by our supporters’ willingness to adapt with us to continue this draw and our services for local families.

“If you told me last year that our toonie draw, that has allowed us to do so much in our communities, will temporarily have to stop accepting toonies, I may not have believed it. But we are committed, and finding a way.”

He said a lot of players had converted to the pre-pay option when the pandemic first arose, and they’re trying to continue that momentum.

BBBS of Colchester has also partnered with My HOME Apparel for a limited time (and quantity). Those who pre-pay for an entire year will receive a free, limited edition ‘Stay the Blazes HOME’ shirt.

For those who are already pre-paid but don’t want to miss out on the shirt can register a new number. The organization removed their ‘one number per person’ rule, and allows players to register up to two additional numbers. Active numbers are not able to be cancelled in order to register a new number.

For more information on the organization’s Big Bucks, or to pre-pay or register a number, call 902-895-4562.

The pot is guaranteed to go each week during the pandemic.