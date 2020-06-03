TRURO – Amanda Green is thrilled with the amount of support an upcoming Black Lives Matter march and rally has been receiving.

Green is one of a number of people organizing the event, happening at 2 p.m. on June 6. It will begin at the TAAC Grounds before proceeding down Prince Street to rally at Civic Square.

“This past weekend, I was watching live streams and watching the news from the States, and I just felt like I needed to do something,” said Green. The protests and riots began over the killing of George Floyd at the hands of police on May 25.

“At first, the idea was to have a rally at Civic Square, but my friend Erin Dorrington suggested a march might be more powerful,” she said, adding her friend, Audriana, gave her a big push to start organizing the event.

It was June 1 when a Black Lives Matter Truro group was created on Facebook, to host the upcoming event. By the following morning, 1,000 people had joined.

“It’s been awesome,” said Green. “I was born and raised in Truro. A lot of people know me, but some don’t like me, so I didn’t think many would be into it. But I’m overwhelmed, I’m so happy to see so many people are down for the cause. People are outraged and people are upset. We want people in the States to know we as Canadians see you, and we support you.”

She said the event is about racism everywhere, including locally, and the States.

Organizers are pushing for a peaceful protest, and one that adheres to current restrictions in place for the coronavirus pandemic. As much as possible, people are being reminded to physical distance, and to wear face masks. It’s in the works to have some masks available at the event, for those who may not have one.

“And one thousand per cent, this is to be a peaceful event,” said Green. “We want to be a leader, and we want to show people there is no point to violence, no point to riots at this weekend’s event. We can do this peacefully. You can be peaceful and still get the message across. We’re trying to follow in the footsteps of Martin Luther King in having a peaceful protest. If he can do that, we can too. We hope there is no negative energy.”

People planning to participate in the march and rally are invited to gather at the TAAC Grounds beginning around 1:30 p.m. Signs are encouraged. The march will begin at 2 p.m., and those not able to participate in the march are welcome to meet the marchers at Civic Square.

A schedule of speakers, singers, and musicians is currently being worked on for Civic Square, as is a list of items of possible need.

Green says a kneel down is also being planned, as Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for close to nine minutes.

Organizers have been in contact with Truro Police Service about the event, and a parade permit has been granted. Green has been talking with Chief Dave MacNeil, and she says he’s shown his support for the event and “he said he would love to march with us.”

“I think that would look so powerful and beautiful,” said Green, about the police marching alongside the Black community in solidarity.

“We are supposed to put our trust in law enforcement, so when I see our own force giving their support, I can’t wait to march with them,” she said.

But while the police have expressed interest in walking in solidarity with them, Green says she and others don’t condone the “actions of law enforcement as a whole, or even the actions of Truro Police.”

“But we recognize they would like to make a change.”

For more information on the event, including a list of items needed and rally schedule, follow the Black Lives Matter Truro group on Facebook.