BIBLE HILL – An award from Divert NS is holding a lot of meaning for the owners of Subway Bottle Exchange in Bible Hill.

The business was recently named the 2020 Large Enviro-Depot of the Year.

“This year, it’s especially heartwarming because of COVID-19,” said Chrissy Bonnell, who owns the business with her husband, Darren Harrison. “It’s been challenging to do business.”

Each year, Divert NS gives out two awards, one each for large and small depots. It’s a nomination process, and anyone can make a nomination. Large depots are those that collect more than five million containers annually; small depots process up to five million. Matt’s Bottle Exchange in Eastern Passage was named the small depot award winner.

“This award is really for our permanent, fulltime staff, some have been here for 30 years,” said Bonnell. “When people come here, it’s always the same faces and we certainly pride ourselves on our customer service. Even in this pandemic, our standards are still what the customers expect, right down to us going to the trunk to assist the customer.”

When the pandemic began, Subway Bottle Exchange closed for about two months while Bonnell and Harrison figured out how to safely operate the business.

“(The pandemic) affected us right to the core, with every aspect of our business. Even now, no one is in here anymore, other than employees,” said Bonnell. “We created our drive-thru and it’s been very well received. It was hard for us to make that call not to connect with our customers, but we really wanted to be responsible.”

Once Harrison and Bonnell figured out how to continue operating, none of the employees hesitated to return to the business.

“The impact was quite dramatic for us, but the community was very supportive. In our first four days of re-opening, we processed a million bottles. We normally do about 14 million in a year. We saw one million in four days. Despite the closure, we should finish the year where expected.”

Because business was steady over the summer, extra staff – the couple’s son and his friend – were brought in. Customers weren’t getting out of their vehicles, instead they would have refundables sorted and pre-counted. Staff took the items inside, and the two youth would run the cash out to the customer.

“That was another change to our opening, but it was fun for them,” Bonnell said.

The drive-thru has been so well received, says Bonnell, it may continue when pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Throughout the pandemic, the business continued offering donation accounts for local schools, sports teams, and non-profit organizations. The bottle exchange also made a $1,000 donation to Christmas Index in partnership with the Colchester Adult Learning Association and Colchester Signs and Promos. The donation, which included money from staff and customers, was donated in memory of the victims from the mass shooting in April.

“We are very community-minded, for sure,” said Bonnell.

Jeff MacCallum, the Chief Executive Officer for Divert NS, says the awards for the depots of the year are aimed at those who go above and beyond, maintain a high level of customer service, and implement innovations to drive efficiencies at the depots.

“Subway Bottle Exchange received the largest number of nominations, with over 60,” said MacCallum, about the process that was changed to an online format this year. “We received some really positive comments from their customers, about their Facebook page, and their customer service.”

This year, 266 nominations were received for 35 depots throughout the province.

“We were really excited to win this award,” said Bonnell. “In this challenging time especially, to have someone say you’re doing it right…because you don’t always know you are…this just validates it. It shows you’re managing responsibly.

“It really is a heartfelt pat on the back and acknowledgement that you’re doing it correctly.”