TRURO – Three women are once again hosting a concert full of Christmas cheer.

Brigid, consisting of Beth Terry, Emma Smit-Geraghty, and Sarah McKim-Glinz, are offering three performances this holiday season, all in support of good causes.

“We actually all came together about a year-and-a-half ago,” said McKim-Glinz, about the singers. “Beth had the idea of a concert, performed by women, singing songs that told a story, and that were meaningful to us.”

She said that first concert, which included two students from Cobequid Educational Centre, sold out and was an amazing experience for them. She said she, Terry, and Smit-Geraghty all enjoyed performing together, and thought they might have something together.

“All three of us are professional musicians, and this would be something for us to continue performing,” she said.

Since that first show, Brigid hosted a Christmas concert last year that had audience members asking for more. Brigid has been hosting a few shows and performed at corporate events, but the women wanted to do more.

So, this Christmas season, Brigid has three shows planned – one in Dartmouth, one in Tatamagouche, and one in Truro.

“It’s like a Christmas mini-tour,” said McKim-Glinz. “Because it’s the Christmas season, we wanted to try and give back. It was important to us to find local charities or people we could support.”

With the show in Dartmouth (Dec. 13, 7 p.m., at the First Baptist Church), Brigid is supporting Better Together Nova Scotia, a volunteer-based organization that performs charitable services throughout the year. One of their bigger initiatives is Be Sun Safe, which provides sunscreen, hats, and sunglasses, as well as information, to low-income families and people.

The following day, Dec. 14, Brigid will perform at the Sharon United Church, 7 p.m., in Tatamagouche. That show will see support go to the Odd Fellows, and their assistance with the Colchester Christmas Index Program.

“They do such amazing work, helping over 45 families with Christmas Index, and countless other projects throughout the year,” said McKim-Glinz. “They just seemed like a good fit.”

The Dec. 18 show at the First United Church in Truro will see some proceeds go back to the church itself.

“All of our performances have been at the First United Church and it’s such an integral part of the town,” she said, adding the money would go back to the church so it could continue to offer the facility for other performances in the community.

As part of the Truro performance, which begins at 7 p.m., Brigid will have some special guests.

“All three of us are music teachers, so we’ve invited our students to join us on a couple of big numbers. I remember these opportunities to perform and they really resonated with me,” said McKim-Glinz. “So it was really important to us to give youth the same sort of opportunity.”

Also joining Brigid for the performances will be their band members – Chris Terry, Jakob Terry, John McKim, and Doug Dean.

Tickets for the Tatamagouche and Dartmouth performances are available at the door or online through Eventbrite.

Tickets for Truro can be purchased at MacQuarries Pharmasave, through the church, or at the door.

For more information on Brigid, follow them on Facebook (www.facebook.com/brigidtrio).