TRURO – Two Colchester County men – one from Truro and one from Brookfield – are facing charges in relation to drug trafficking following a traffic stop.

The traffic stop, which occurred Oct. 9 on Juniper Street in Truro, was part of a two-month investigation into drug trafficking in the county.

During the traffic stop conducted by Colchester District RCMP, two men were taken into custody. As a result of the stop, a quantity of cocaine was seized.

Phillip Michael Werkman, 28, of Brookfield, is charged with trafficking cocaine, possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, and failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

Ali Naser, 44, of Truro, is charged with trafficking cocaine and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Both men have been released from custody and are to appear in court in Truro on Nov. 18, 9:30 a.m.

The investigation continues.