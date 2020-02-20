TRURO – The nomination period has closed for the upcoming by-election for Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River.

The riding has been without representation in the legislature since last autumn, when former NDP MLA Lenore Zann stepped away from the position to run for the Liberals in the federal election. After 10 years representing constituents on the provincial level, Zann was elected as MP for Cumberland Colchester.

With the by-election call, election day has been scheduled for March 10.

Candidates registered for Truro-Bible Hill-Millbrook-Salmon River include, in alphabetical order by last name:

Ivan Drouin, Green Party of Nova Scotia

Allan Kennedy, Nova Scotia Liberal Party

Kathleen Kevany, Nova Scotia New Democratic Party

David Ritcey, Progressive Conservative Association of Nova Scotia

Matthew Rushton, Atlantica Party Association of Nova Scotia

Those registered to vote in the riding will receive a personalized Voter Information Card with different options of casting their vote. Eligible voters can be added to the voters list when voting with appropriate identification.

Advanced polls for eligible voters will be available at the returning offices, and any of the community poll locations. Eligible voters on election day are to vote at their assigned voting location, or the district’s returning office.

The returning office, located at 80 Walker St., Truro, unit 3, is open 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday to Saturday, and closed on Sunday. The office will have extended hours until 8 p.m. on both March 5 and 6. It will also be open for voting from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 10.

Community polls will be held March 4, 9 a.m.–6 p.m., and March 5, 9 a.m.–8 p.m. at: