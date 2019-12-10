TRURO – It’s been a Christmas tradition for more than 35 years.

This year, the Cantabile Society’s annual Christmas concert, dubbed Cantabile Christmas Story Time, will be Dec. 14, 7 p.m., at the First United Church in Truro. The performance will feature the Cantabile Singers and the Cantabile Boys’ Choir, both of which are under the artistic direction of Chris Bowman.

“Some of our Singers have been singing in this annual performance since the beginning,” said Bowman, just before rehearsing with the Cantabile Singers.

“Everybody loves a good story at Christmastime. People like to hear familiar tunes, so I thought, ‘why not combine the two.’”

The Boys’ Choir will be doing some dramatic storytelling songs during the event, the Singers will sung some favourite Christmas carol arrangements. The songs will be interspersed between sections of the beloved Christmas classic by Dylan Thomas ‘A Child’s Christmas in Wales.’ Cumberland Colchester MP Lenore Zann will be a special guest during the performance, narrating ‘A Child’s Christmas in Wales.’

“Lenore has a long history of drama,” said Bowman, about why he approached her months prior about being the special guest. “Because of that, I knew she would bring a dramatic flair to it. I consider us very fortunate she said yes.”

He said ‘A Child’s Christmas in Wales’ is a piece that many members in the Cantabile Singers would have read to their own children or grandchildren over the years.

“It’s a tale that many families would have grown up hearing,” he said. “It’s dramatic, it’s funny, and it’s touching in spots.”

For Zann, being asked to narrate the story brought about some excitement for a couple of reasons. She had seen the story performed a few times over the years, including most recently in Amherst.

“I love ‘A Child’s Christmas in Wales’,” she said. “When I was a kid, we used to read it every Christmas around the fire and I’ve always wanted to do it. I’ve always wanted to narrate it.”

Because she was spending more than a week in Ottawa in the days leading up to the performance, Zann has already been reading the script. She will do one rehearsal with the Singers on the afternoon of the performance.

She said the story is one she thinks everybody can relate to.

“It brings back memories of Christmases past when people were younger, when their family members were alive, when they can remember community members who perhaps are not with us anymore. I think it awakens the child in us all. It brings back that sense of wonder and beauty and sacredness, really,” she said.

Reading the story, she said, brings back her own memories. It conjures up images and memories, which Zann said she will use in her performance.

“By the time I perform, I’ve actually already been in touch with my emotions and can then express that through my voice, which then other people can pick up on.”

Tickets to the performance are $17 for adults, $5 for students, and free for ages 12 and under. They can be purchased at the First United Church office (902-895-8098), MacQuarries Pharmasave on the Esplanade, from choir members, or at the door.