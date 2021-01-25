TATAMAGOUCHE – After 15 years representing the people of Colchester North in the Nova Scotia Legislature, Karen Casey has decided not to re-offer in the next election.

Casey, the current deputy premier (since 2017), announced her decision on Jan. 21.

“I’ve represented Colchester North for 15 years and I enjoyed every minute of it,” said Casey, who is also the minister of finance and treasury board, and chairperson of the treasury and policy board. “I’ve seen a lot of good things happen over four different elections, and I’ve felt privileged to do that.”

Casey was first elected to represent the riding in 2006. At the time, she was a member of the Progressive Conservatives. Under then-premier Rodney MacDonald, she was minister of education, and then health. After the MacDonald government was defeated in 2009 and he stepped down, Casey was named interim party leader prior to Jamie Baillie taking leadership.

In 2010, Casey left the Progressive Conservatives and joined the Liberals alongside current Premier Stephen McNeil.

“There comes a time when it’s time for somebody else to take the role, and for me to do something else,” said Casey. “Whenever that time is, that’s the call of the next premier. But I wanted to let my constituents know now I won’t be on the next election ballot.”

Casey will remain in her role as MLA until the next provincial election. When that happens, Casey is looking forward to spending time with her four grandchildren, all while watching what happens locally and provincially.

She believes a person should stay in a position while they enjoy it, but not past that point.

“I have loved every minute of it, I still enjoy it, but now is the time. It’s going to be hard. I’ll always be interested in this area and provincially, and I’ll be watching very closely in the world of politics. I still have that interest.”

One of the things Casey was proud to do as MLA on a daily basis was work with her constituents to solve “something that’s a real challenge for them.

“It’s why we’re elected as an MLA and it’s what we should be doing,” she said.

The former teacher compared it to being in the classroom.

“As a teacher you always knew that every day, somewhere and at some time, you touched the life of a student and helped solve a problem that was very real to them,” she said, adding that translates to constituents.

“Sometimes that help is navigating the system, and I think that was a strength of mine,” said Casey. “It’s not about having all the answers, and no MLA should ever tell anyone they have all the answers.”

Instead, it was being able to find someone with answers to the constituent’s questions.

“That was one of my highlights of every day being an MLA.”

Christine Blair, mayor of Colchester County, says she would have been “very happy” if Casey re-offered in the next election, but respects the decision made.

“We’ve had a very positive working relationship with her, one we’ve worked on since at least I’ve been mayor,” said Blair. “Karen has done a huge amount of work to support our region. We’ve worked on a lot of projects and Karen has that personal touch.”

The mayor says Casey is the type of person to sit down to discuss the issues of concern and listens.

“She certainly knows what’s good for the region,” Blair said, adding she had a sit-down meeting with Casey just two weeks ago. “She recognizes we’re working very hard for the betterment of Colchester County.”

Holding a variety of roles over the course of 15 years, it’s Casey’s time as education minister that Blair recalls, especially when it comes to Casey disbanding two different school boards for in-fighting.

“She’s very direct and a strong woman. She certainly could be a role model for many women interested in going into the political sphere,” Blair said. “Especially being named deputy premier. That’s really a testament to her leadership and respect, respect that she’s earned. She’s going to leave pretty big shoes to fill.”

Along the North Shore, Casey is proud of the work she was able to do for residents on road improvements, whether it was getting a road paved, or even having gravel put down.

“It’s an example of listening to what the constituents are saying and putting forth projects,” she said. “It seems small, but in reality it’s a big thing that adds up over 15 years.”

Working on the trail system for all-terrain and snowmobile riders, as well as walkers and runners, was also a highlight for Casey.

“You’re working with local community people volunteering their time who may just need some government financial assistance,” she said, adding the trail systems are “very much a part of rural Nova Scotia.”

Without a true “town” in the riding, Casey looks to what’s happened to Tatamagouche, especially what many consider its downtown, as positives of her time in office.

“Tatamagouche is the closest thing to a town in my constituency and we made some significant investments in arts and culture at the Creamery Square,” she said.

“It’s a space that will be providing for the community on an ongoing basis. It’s continually being used by the arts society.”

The creation of Tatamagouche Regional Academy is also something Casey is proud to have seen come to fruition.

“It was a project driven by the community, and an example of the MLA listening to the community.”

Initially, the elementary school was to be renovated, but then needs of high school students were identified. A combined P–12 school was proposed, and “the community embraced that.”

Once the new school opened and North Colchester High vacated, the bus garage was moved to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal’s site. The school and former bus garage were then torn down.

“It’s a really good example of how the government, through the MLA, listened to the community,” noted Casey.

While there’s no indication yet when the next provincial election will be, Casey admits it will be different for her not to be part of it.

“It will be mixed emotions, that’s for sure,” she said. “But I’ll be ready by that time to watch from the sidelines.”