UPPER ONSLOW – Eryn Lorraine can’t wait to celebrate with her friends and fellow classmates.

She’s a student of the 2020 graduating class from Cobequid Educational Centre, and it was her family’s proposal that got approval from the province for a graduation celebration. It will be held June 26.

“This is something to be proud of for all the students,” said Eryn, about the drive-thru celebration that will see graduates walk across a gravel stage. “It’s going to be a safe party and we will get to see each other walk across the stage. We never knew how valuable that was until it was taken away from us.”

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, students throughout the province have been out of the school building since leaving for March Break. To finish the year, online or at-home learning programs were launched, and students have already finished their studies.

With schools cancelled, that also meant any school trips were cancelled, as were prom and the formal graduation ceremonies. Jim and Tricia Lorraine, Eryn’s parents, proposed a drive-thru celebration at their RiverBreeze Farm property, which they use throughout the year for other big events including a fear farm at Halloween.

Last week, the province announced proposals they received for community celebrations had been approved, and gave a list of things the celebrations needed to follow.

“This has been a very sad year for us graduating students,” Eryn said. “This is something we live up to our entire high school lives, to end it with prom and graduation, and it was the realization we would never get to do that.”

But it wasn’t just the pandemic that brought down the spirits of many students, including Eryn.

Her best friend, Amielia McLeod, lost her father and stepmother – Sean McLeod and Alanna Jenkins – to the mass shooting in April. They also lost their classmate, Emily Tuck, in the same tragedy.

“This needs to happen, for them,” she said. “Amielia won’t have that moment with her father and stepmother, so it needs to happen for them, but also for all of us. It’s been a terrible year for us. It’s been a battle. We’ve faced every single force you can imagine.”

She said she and her classmates have worked so hard for this moment, and they need this event to happen, “when you’ve got so many trying to knock you down.”

To have their proposal approved, Jim says he and Tricia are more than excited.

“We are very pleased we are being able to do this,” he said, noting not everything they wanted to include was approved as it’s not a Department of Education event. “Principal (Bill) Kaulbach and the teachers will be in attendance, but not in a professional capacity.”

Instead of Kaulbach handing out the diplomas, as would happen at a school ceremony, a retired principal – Jim’s sister Heather Douglas – will be on the stage delivering a speech and calling the students by name. They’ll have already received their diplomas from a ceremony through the school, so this celebration will be one to allow the student to walk across the stage for their friends and immediate family to witness from the safety of their vehicles.

But, he says, they’re happy they’re still able to hold their celebration, and he said the feedback from the community has been “overwhelming.”

“We never thought we’d get this much positive feedback. From the amount of volunteers who are wanting to help us out, and the businesses stepping up with their contributions, whether it’s services or financial compensation.”

He estimates the event, which begins at 4 p.m. that day, will cost around $45,000, including in-kind donations. Businesses, he’s said, have expressed the want to sponsor various aspects of the event.

“It’s awesome. It’s been a lot of fun.”

Having hosted events in the past at the property, Jim said it’s not much different at the core.

“Keep in mind when you have this event at the (Rath Eastlink Community Centre), that audio equipment, the stage, the seating…everything is all there. We’re basically starting from scratch, so it’s a little more costly.”

He said a GoFundMe account has been created, and as of about lunchtime June 12, $13,000 of the $20,000 goal was already raised. That, however, didn’t include some other donations, including those by cheque. An accountant has come on board to help with the finances, so none of the organizers have to deal with it.

He said they’re also working with Truro Police Service, which hosts the school’s Safe Grad activities annually, to hopefully continue those activities over the summer if it’s safe to do so.

“Any excess funds will go toward Safe Grad in the summer if it’s allowed, and if not, the two co-presidents have agreed the money would go to the Class of 2021,” said Jim.

Through Facebook, Eryn, Amielia, and the two co-presidents have created a group specifically for their fellow graduates. Jim says they’re expecting 95 to 98 per cent of the Class of 2020 to be in attendance to their event. That number is needed, he says, as they’re putting together grad bags for all the students that will include coupons for local restaurants and other “neat gifts.”