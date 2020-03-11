TRURO – The business landscape of Truro and Colchester County looks much different today than it did 130 years ago.

That’s when the now Truro and Colchester Chamber of Commerce was formed – and it’s been continuing to advocate for and support local businesses since. Back then, there were mud streets and very little electricity. Phones were unheard of. Businesses here included stables, harness shops, canned milk factories, and even coal companies.

Sherry Martell, the chamber’s executive director for the past five years, is looking forward to celebrating the significant anniversary. The anniversary kick-off was part of the chamber’s annual general meeting, held March 11, followed by a luncheon with guest speaker Perrin Beatty, the president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce.

“We will be doing some special things to acknowledge our anniversary, and the fact we’re one of the oldest chambers in the province – we’re the second largest outside of metro – so to reach even 100 years is significant. We’ve been around for 130 years, and we’ve achieved a lot in 13 decades.”

The chamber of commerce has gone through three name changes over the 130-year period. Originally the Truro Board of Trade, the organization became the Truro and District Chamber of Commerce in 1973, and in 2013 became as it is known today.

In documents from the chamber’s history, Martell said minutes from its second annual general meeting, held in 1892, talks about members making resolutions to lobby for a change to an act governing municipalities seeking a change to rates of pay for town employees.

“For more than a century we have brought businesses together to discuss common issues presenting barriers to economic growth, then seek ways to address them through advocacy and action, often working with other community partners,” said Martell.

“From lobbying for, and supporting the construction of, roads and other essential services like power, telephone and later internet, to supporting tourism and economic development through the years, the chamber remains the recognized voice of business for the region.”

Along with having Beatty speak at the general meeting, he was also on hand for a social the night before with chamber members.

“Our chamber is different than other business organizations out there,” said Martell. “We are very hands-on here and really try to support the needs of this business community. We try to find out what is most meaningful to them, and then try and meet those needs.”

Each year, the chamber conducts surveys of its members as a way to find out their needs – what’s holding the business back, what support it needs to continue growing.

“We measure and track those responses, and are constantly looking for things that will help them,” she said.

The most recent priorities or challenges identified include government relations (for example, red tape), hiring and retaining employees, and marketing.

Throughout its history, the chamber was instrumental in the development in many business-related initiatives in the area, many of which continue to this day under the direction of others.

The chamber started the first tourist bureau in 1953, and later the Central Nova Tourist Association. It established the Truro Industrial Park in 1962, and in 1979, the retail merchants committee of the chamber of commerce created a Business Improvement District Committee. The latter sought funds for improvements to the downtown area, and formed the First Truro Development Corporation, which people now know as the Downtown Truro Partnership.

It was also the chamber of commerce who started the United Way and Christmas Index (then the Community Chest) program, bringing together several service groups.

“We have had our stamp on many progressive projects, the first hospital, schools, other infrastructure projects and roadways. The board has been dedicated to building a thriving community for more than a century.”

As part of the chamber’s celebration, it’s working on an exhibit with the Colchester Historeum and a couple other local businesses who are also marking major milestones. The exhibit will feature a multitude of items from the years past – meeting minutes, scrapbooks of newspaper clippings, photographs, coins, and more. Some of the items will also be on display during the chamber’s annual Gala Awards Dinner on April 22.