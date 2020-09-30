TRURO – The Truro and Colchester Chamber of Commerce is hosting a series of forums featuring the candidates in the upcoming municipal elections.

The forums are a chance for residents to have their questions answered in a safe and socially-distanced environment.

Mayoral and council candidates for the Town of Truro’s election will be at the Truro Fire Hall on Oct. 1, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Colchester County candidates for mayor and council will gather at the Truro Fire Hall from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Candidates offering in the Town of Stewiacke election will be at the Stewiacke Community Centre on Oct. 2, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Attendees to the forums are required to wear a face mask due to the coronavirus pandemic protocols.