This month, our chamber has hit an incredible milestone reaching an all-time high membership of 476 businesses and organizations.

During 2019, our staff and board have been focused on demonstrating value to our member businesses and organizations. Those that have joined and are actively involved in events, programs, and other offerings have experienced first-hand how a chamber works.

As 2019 winds down, we wanted to share a few details on how we are working for business.

Our primary role is advocacy, being aware of the issues impacting business and working with a wide range of stakeholders to address them. However, along with that, we have continued to offer more than 50 events, workshops, roundtables, socials, awards programs, lunch and learns, breakfasts, the list goes on. Making connections is key to building relationships and we play a primary role in the business community facilitating those vital connections.

On a continuous basis, we showcase our member’s news in our E-blast on our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and website. Each member also has a listing on our website. We encourage members to look at their listing on www.trurocolchesterchamber.com and reach out to us with any updates or logo changes, etc., so we can better promote your business.

Our Member-2-Member discount program continues to grow with more than 50 businesses offering discounts or incentives to chamber members, which includes their employees. Businesses must be chamber members to be included in this promotion. As a chamber, we continuously promote the benefits of shopping locally showcasing our members and reminding people that for every $100 spent at Canadian businesses approximately $46 stays in the community. When you shop at a big box store, just $18 out of $100 stays in the community.

The chamber is also affiliated with several national and Atlantic Canadian partners such as Chamber’s Plan Employee Benefits for small business, Payworks, First Data, GoForth Training, and many more.

In the past year, we have continued to support the Truro Colchester Partnership for Economic Prosperity as a major stakeholder and also continued to partner with Tourism Nova Scotia to administer funds to our local Visitor Information Centres (VIC). Statistics tracked during the summer tourism season showed an increase of about five per cent in visitors at the centres in central Nova Scotia.

These two projects, spearheaded by the chamber, have put tens of thousands of dollars into two critical areas, economic development and tourism.

Later this month we will be sending a series of surveys to our members to identify their priorities for advocacy, events, and programs. We encourage all members to fill in the surveys and provide feedback so we can work together to strengthen the business community.

The year 2020 is quickly approaching and we are gearing up to celebrate 130 years as the principle voice of business in the region. We invite everyone to join us to keep the Truro Colchester business community connected and thriving.

Sherry Martell is the executive director of the Truro & Colchester Chamber of Commerce. She can be reached by email at ed@tcchamber.ca or by phone, 902-895-6328.