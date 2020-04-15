TRURO – Uncertainty is the main concern many local business owners are expressing these days.

It’s one thing Ron Smith has been hearing as president of the Truro and Colchester Chamber of Commerce as the province deals with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“One question that can’t be answered is how long,” Smith said, about when the pandemic could be over in Nova Scotia. “I think the uncertainty around this is huge.”

Smith said there is fear and uneasiness within the local business community, but pieces have slowly been coming together as the days go on.

As executive director of the chamber of commerce, Sherry Martell has spoken to dozens of business owners whose concerns have varied. She said the biggest concern is businesses not fitting in the criteria governments have for receiving funding.

“As much as the governments are trying, there are a number of businesses that do feel left behind in all this,” she said. “We are trying to make sure their concerns are heard.”

Martell said the local chamber is messaging concerns to local ministers, and creating daily reports to share with other chamber associations.

“A lot are wondering about the criteria around borrowing money,” she said, noting the Canada Emergency Response Benefit as one avenue of funding. “Businesses are left wondering if they can apply. A lot have assumed based on their personal situations they would, but with more and more criteria qualifications coming out, a lot are being left out.”

While the two chamber representatives haven’t been called upon for ideas of how to continue business during these times, they have heard stories of local businesses working to help during the pandemic.

Stanfield’s was mentioned, as they are now working to fulfill federal and provincial contracts for face masks, and local distilleries have been making sanitizer.

“These businesses are re-inventing themselves and are adapting to it,” said Smith, noting the businesses have recognized the need, not just within the community but beyond.

With more than 475 members in the chamber of commerce, Martell says the organization has been busy with a number of ideas to support those members, and other businesses in the community.

The chamber has created new webpages organized with information in relation to the pandemic – employee support, advocacy notes, and how to stay connected in the community. There’s also a place for members to share their news, whether it be change in hours of operation or services.

She said they’ve created a list of businesses that are open during the pandemic, and are willing to include all businesses in the area, not just members.

“We are updating that every day,” she said.

There’s also a business to business support group on Facebook for members to have conversations with other members, to share stories and news.

“We’ve also been helping members move to online platforms by connecting them with businesses already set up online,” said Martell.

“We’re trying to reach out to our members and trying to stay connected.”

The chamber of commerce also created a series of colouring pages featuring essential workers. The pages are available on the chamber of commerce’s website and Facebook page, and those who complete the colourings can share their final artwork with the chamber, which will then share it online.

“We hope through these pages the kids can learn about the people in the community that are keeping things going – people in pharmacy, grocery stores, food services, health care, and truck drivers, as examples,” she said.

With many banks offering deferral programs, Smith wants people to do their research into the programs available.

“We recognize business people are people first and foremost,” he said. “We just want people to be careful they know what that deferral means to them in the long run. Just be cautious in your decision making.”

Martell said it’s difficult to see any clarity when it comes to moving forward and out of the pandemic, so they’re focused on what they can do now. They’ve created a list of 10 steps to follow, and it’s available online.

Smith said one of the important things business owners should be doing is not remaining isolated, and don’t sit back.

“If you’ve got questions, contact us. Reach out personally.”

He said if they don’t have an answer at the chamber of commerce, they will do as much as they can to find that answer and help put the business owner’s mind at ease.

“This is going to affect every business and every family in a different way,” he said.

Martell said everyone in the province, whether business owner or not, needs to be following the safety precautions and measures put out by the provincial government.

“The sooner we can flatten the curve, the sooner these businesses can get back to doing what they do best, and that’s conducting business,” she said. “We need everyone to do everything possible. This is a plea from our organization. Help us help everyone by staying home.”

The Truro and Colchester Chamber of Commerce can be found online at trurocolchesterchamber.com, or can be reached by phone at 902-895-6328.