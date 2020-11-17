TRURO – An individual has been arrested after complaints of money missing from the Truro Homeless Outreach Society (THOS).

The Truro Police Service received a complaint in September about money being missing from the THOS’s bank account. The Criminal Investigation Division opened an investigation and searched a residence in Truro Heights for property related to the offence.

Truro Police Service Deputy Chief Rob Hearn says an arrest has been made in relation to the complaint, and charges are pending.

He would not divulge any additional information on the individual arrested as of yet, or the amount of money that is missing.

The investigation remains active and is ongoing, and Hearn says the THOS has been cooperating fully with the investigation.

Krista McNair, the newly-appointed chairperson of the THOS board of directors, emailed a response in regards to the investigation.

The statement says the additional financial hardship is “putting a strain on its operations on the eve of the coldest part of the year.”

After the recent annual general meeting, the new executive members identified discrepancies in their accounting, to which they immediately advised Truro Police Service. The board of directors has already undertaken a review of their operations and policies in order to mitigate future risk.

McNair, in the statement, says Phemie Horvath is the new treasurer for the THOS, and “will be instrumental in ensuring better fiduciary care” as the society moves forward.

“The society is strong and resilient; we will get through this,” Horvath is quoted as saying in the statement.

McNair says this is yet another challenge in an already difficult year for not only the shelter, but the community as a whole.

“I am confident that the current board will be able to weather this betrayal of trust,” she states. “We will not allow the actions of one, undo the hard work of many.”

The board of directors is wanting to reassure the community of their hard work and advocacy for clients. The board of directors is committed to implementing industry best practices in terms of financial policy.

Hub House, under operation of the THOS, provides a safe place for clients to sleep, as well as receive meals, including bagged lunches, housing support, navigator services, and clothing and personal care items.