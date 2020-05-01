COLCHESTER COUNTY – A registered charity is being established to support families and communities directly affected by the mass killing in and around Portapique earlier this month.

A group of citizens is currently working with both a law and accounting firm to establish and register the charity, tentatively called ‘Nova Scotia Remembers Legacy Society’. By doing so, donations can be made and funds raised to be managed and used for the benefit and in honour of the families and communities.

Tiffany Ward, one of the organizers, said the registered charity was the “logical next step” after the group had successfully created ‘Colchester – Supporting our Communities’ and ‘A Virtual Vigil: Nova Scotia Remembers’.

“We’re in a position where we have a lot of followers with those two, and with a registered charity we will be able to do good work with it,” said Ward.

She explained they are not trying to step on the toes of the Red Cross, which established the Stronger Together Nova Scotia Fund to meet immediate and longer-term needs of the families and communities affected.

“We’ll do our own fundraising in time. This is the long-run game for us. Red Cross is collecting for the families, and the families come first. We don’t want to take anything away from the families.”

The organizers, says Ward, were told it would take a few months from beginning to end to have the charity registered. So they were quite happy when the Red Cross, which already has that status, announced it would be collecting funds.

“With this tragedy, it requires us to build our community back up, to get our identity back. The communities are also hurting, and we want to make sure we have that community support piece, so we are able to grow from this and put the community back together,” said Ward.

While the exact uses of the funds will be discussed and determined, a steering committee has been formed. Priorities of the charity have been identified, and include:

Education – financial support for children of those lost, in the form of payment toward post-secondary education; the creation of scholarships in memory of the victims to support youth in the affected communities; other scholarships, bursaries, or other educational supports

Community development – financial support for organizations in and around the communities most affected to be used in ways to grow the social, economic, and identity of the communities; would have a focus on the west Colchester area, however could be expanded to other communities

Memorial – to develop and construct at least one permanent memorial

Wellness, emotional, and grief support – for families of the victims, and other affected individuals or communities; would involve collaborating with community and other agencies/entities to provide grief counselling support, group services, or other services/events for long-term needs

A volunteer board would manage the charity, and could include community and business leaders from Colchester County, and may also include members of the victims’ families.

“The healing from this is going to take years,” said Ward. “If we’re not doing stuff now (while we wait for charitable status), that’s okay. When the families and communities are ready to start to grieve and pull themselves together, we will be there for them.”

While the group works at obtaining charitable status, it is seeking/accepting funding commitments or pledges, which would be paid once charitable status is obtained.

Pledge forms and more information are available at heartcolchester.ca and novascotiaremembers.ca, or by emailing novascotiaremembers@gmail.com.