TRURO – Students are heading back to the classroom in September.

The Nova Scotia government announced on July 22 that classes would begin Sept. 8 under guidelines of a back to school plan.

The back to school plan, say officials, is supported by public health, the IWK Health Centre, and education partners.

“Children need safe and supportive learning environments and that means being back in school with their peers,” said Zach Churchill, Minister of Education and Childhood Development, in a press release. “Our plan supports the full, safe return of students and staff, while allowing us to adapt how students will learn if anything changes.”

The province’s plan uses feedback from more than 28,000 parents and students who participated in a survey, as well as input from union and education partners. It outlines public health guidelines and enhanced safety measures, while also including measures for enhanced student learning.

“Our current epidemiology shows that virus activity remains low in the province and education leaders have developed a plan with appropriate public health measures for returning to the classroom,” said Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health. “I’m comfortable with our schools reopening and my public health team and I will continue to work with education leaders to keep our students, teachers and other school staff safe.”

Students in Nova Scotia have been out of school since March Break. They finished the school year with a learn-at-home program, however there were some challenges, including access to technology. Government has invested $4 million to secure 14,000 computers to support student learning for those with limited or no access to technology.

As part of the return to classroom in September, staff, students and families can expect:

Regional centres for education and the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial will have plans to support enhanced cleaning, physical distancing, and situations specific to schools in their area

classrooms to be reorganized to increase spacing

treating a class as a bubble, to minimize contact with other students

enhanced cleaning on school buses. All school bus riders and drivers will need to wear a mask

all staff and students in high school will be required to wear a mask in school spaces where social distancing is not possible, for example hallways and common areas. Students and staff do not have to wear a mask in class, unless they want to, or if they are working with a student whose individual program plan requires a mask be worn

regular hand washing or hand sanitizing by students and staff before entering school for classes and throughout the day

in-school assemblies and other large gatherings will not be permitted

cafeterias and school food programs will deliver food to students. Students will eat lunch at their desks

students will have the opportunity to engage in all subject areas, although some subject areas may look different

The plan also includes contingencies if it becomes necessary to adjust based on public health advice.