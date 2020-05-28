TRURO – A new service offered through the pandemic has been a real hit with customers at Clay Café Truro.

Jaime Rhae Oudemans launched new TO GO KITS at the beginning of April and the response was so great, her new online store crashed within hours of the launch. Twice.

“Hundreds have enjoyed painting at home,” said Oudemans, about the kits that allow customers to order their pieces to paint at home. Each kit comes with all the supplies needed, as if they were inside the business’s studio. “There was a bit of a wait to get a TO GO KIT to paint, so we quickly created more to meet the demand. Now you can get a TO GO KIT to paint at home same day or next day, no problem at all.”

She said all the regular customers to the studio expressed excitement from the get-go about the kits. Messages were received daily about interest in the kits as the online store was being created, and new and existing customers have taken full advantage since.

“Our customers are loving the opportunity paint and create again and again. Some families are working on sets of dishes…mugs for the whole family, and making fun figures for the garden this summer,” she said.

Items for around the home, she says, have been popular with customers – butter dishes, spoon rests, sugar dishes, and the ever-popular mugs, of course.

When the coronavirus pandemic first started, Oudemans was one of a multitude of local businesses who had to lay off employees. Because of the popularity of the TO GO KITS, she’s been able to bring some back, however not to the capacity they once were.

“Hopefully soon,” she said.

“Business has been really different, though, to change from so many face-to-face interactions and people coming and going every day to a close studio and all business being done online.”

Oudemans says she’s thankful her customers have continued to support the business during the pandemic.

“I can’t wait to get back to those face-to-face interactions with people and our community again.”

With the province announcing on May 27 businesses forced to close under a public health order can begin re-opening on June 5, Oudemans says she and her staff have been redesigning, renovating, and re-inventing the studio to make sure seating complies with social distancing, and they can create a safe, clean, and comfortable space again.

“We have a wide-ranging clientele from young families, friends, couples, to seniors,” she said. “We want everyone, including our staff, to feel safe to return as restrictions start to ease. We’ll be back better than ever, really soon.”

When the studio does re-open, Oudemans says the TO GO KITS will remain available.

“It was always something that we had wanted to develop and do. Now that we have a proper store on our website with all our inventory online, it’s easy for people to shop and buy.

“I expect our customers will continue to take advantage of the TO GO KITS for birthday parties, the cottage, camping, and on their patio this summer.”

To keep up-to-date on Clay Café Truro’s re-opening, visit https://www.claycafetruro.ca/ or follow the page on Facebook.