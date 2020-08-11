FIVE ISLANDS – It was a celebration years in the making for the Cliffs of Fundy Geopark.

Just weeks after the Geopark received official UNESCO designation, a celebration was held to honour the hard work done throughout the years by board members, volunteers, and the community.

The Cliffs of Fundy has joined an elite group of only 5 Geoparks in Canada and only 161 Global Geoparks in 44 countries in the world. The event was held outdoors at the Five Islands Lighthouse Park.

Don Fletcher, chairman of the Cliffs of Fundy Geopark and councillor for Cumberland County said it was a great day and thanked everyone for their hard work to get them to their special celebration.

“We accept the challenge and will strive to be the best Geopark in the world. Bring on

the visitors,” he said in a press release from the event.

UNESCO Global Geoparks are single, unified geographical areas where sites and landscapes of international geological significance are managed with a holistic concept of protection, education, and sustainable development.

Kayaking at Soley Cove in Lower Economy. Marianne Cullip photo

In the case of the Cliffs of Fundy, in addition to extreme tides, visitors can see the record of the assembly of supercontinent Pangea 300 million years ago, and its breakup 100 million years later within the landscapes that exist today.

“The Cliffs of Fundy will be a jewel in the crown of Canadian Geoparks, and certain to take its place among the premiere UNESCO Global Geoparks around the world, not only for its spectacular geology and the strong support of the community, but for its respect for the Mi’kmaq people, whose home this has been for thousands of years” said Dr. John Calder, chairman of the Canadian Geoparks Network.

Visitors to the Geopark will also discover stories of Canada’s oldest dinosaurs, Mi’kmaq legends and the earliest human settlement in eastern North America, as well as Canada’s lead research facility for green tidal stream energy technology among the many attractions, experiences and geosites to explore. The Cliffs of Fundy Geopark stretches for 165 kilometres from the Fundy Discovery Site in Lower Truro to Apple River, with more than 40 identified geosites, presenting many opportunities for tourists as well as local residents to visit and explore.

Christine Blair, left, and Don Fletcher participated in the ribbon cutting ceremony during the Cliffs of Fundy Geopark’s UNESCO designation celebration. Joining Blair, vice-president of the society, and Fletcher, the chairperson, were members of the board of directors. Tommy Strutz photo

“As we have achieved this goal, the Cliffs of Fundy UNESCO Global Geopark, we recognize this is only the beginning; a door is now open to an array of opportunity and potential – potential to grow tourism and increase economic development; to generate pride of place with our communities; to retain youth in our rural areas; to educate; and most importantly, to showcase our extraordinary natural and cultural history that has been kept a secret for far too long,” remarked Christine Blair, vice-president of the Cliffs of Fundy Geopark and Colchester County’s mayor.

