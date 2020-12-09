DEBERT – Just months after being officially designated a UNESCO Global Geopark, the Cliffs of Fundy Geopark is hoping to bring international delegates to the area.

Beth Peterkin, executive director of the local Geopark, is hoping the Fundy Shore will host the 10th International Global Geoparks Network conference in September 2023.

“Not only would this benefit this Geopark, but this part of the province as well,” said Peterkin, about a conference that could bring between 800 and 1,000 delegates from world-wide geoparks to the area. “If successful, this is going to elevate our status tremendously and allow us an opportunity to showcase all we have to offer – whether the highest tides, the geology, the Mi’kmaq trails, the waterfalls…we have so much to show off to the world.”

Peterkin says the Fundy area of the province is oftentimes forgotten, so it would be a chance to highlight it to the world, and even fellow Nova Scotians.

“It would also provide economic development. People would need accommodations, food, to put gas in their vehicles, buy gifts. This would enable us to support the communities that have supported us so far,” said the executive director.

The cliffscape of Old Wife at Five Islands Provincial Park in Colchester County. John Calder photo

In November, Peterkin was reading a newsletter as part of regular correspondence from the global Geopark network. The 2023 conference information was included, and Peterkin thought, ‘why not give a shot at this?’.

“It’s been so good so far. It’s been giving us a chance to pull together and focus our work on putting this bid together.”

Without knowing how many bids will be submitted, Peterkin has no idea what their chances might be in hosting the conference.

“But we’re pretty unique, we’re not like bigger cities that might submit. We’re pretty rural, so delegates would be out in the community more. And I think that’s a good thing. They’d get to know more about our communities, and our communities would get to know more about geoparks.”

The Cliffs of Fundy Geopark is part of a global network featuring 161 geoparks in 44 countries.

“I don’t think many Nova Scotians realize we’re part of that network,” said Peterkin.

The last two conferences were held in Italy (2018) and United Kingdom (2016). Korea is set to host the next conference, this one in the autumn of 2021.

The local Geopark stretches 165 kilometres along the Bay of Fundy coast, from Lower Truro to Apple River. There’s more than 2,500 square kilometres that feature more than 40 geosites of geological, cultural, and historical significance.

Cliffs of Fundy Geopark is hoping to put together a support network for its application and anticipation of potentially hosting the conference. Support can come from individuals, businesses, or organizations.

“The phone has been ringing all day,” Peterkin laughed, regarding sending out a press release to media organizations on Dec. 9.

“But even before announcing this, we’ve been working with our partners on this and they’re very supportive. A lot have said they want to be on the conference planning team, so that’s how confident they are our bid will be successful.”

Anyone interested in becoming involved in the support network can contact the Cliffs of Fundy Geopark at 902-641-2225, or email beth.peterkin@fundygeopark.ca.

More information on the Cliffs of Fundy Geopark can be found online at www.fundygeopark.ca.