DEBERT – The Cliffs of Fundy Geopark has officially been designated an UNESCO Global Geopark.

The announcement came the morning of July 10 for the Geopark, which spans the Fundy shore from Apple River to Lower Truro. The prestigious designation was announced at a meeting of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) executive board in Paris and is anticipated to be a catalyst for tourism growth in Nova Scotia.

“The Cliffs of Fundy Geopark Society welcomes this opportunity with honour and humility and will cherish the moment now and into the future,” said Don Fletcher, society president and Cumberland County councillor, in a press release. “This designation confirms that our Geopark possesses international significant geological heritage and places our two municipalities on a well-deserved world stage.”

In addition to extreme tides, Cliffs of Fundy is the only place on earth where one can see the record of the assembly of supercontinent Pangea 300 million years ago, and its breakup 100 million years later within the stunning landscapes that exist today.

Visitors to the Geopark will also discover stories of Canada’s oldest dinosaurs; of Mi’kmaq legends and the earliest human settlement in eastern North America; and of Canada’s lead research facility for green tidal stream energy technology among the many attractions, experiences and geosites to explore.

“Many of us have long known how special this part of our province is. We are happy to have the UNESCO Global Geopark designation to validate this and help us tell the world,” said Christine Blair, vice-president of the Cliffs of Fundy Geopark and Mayor of the Municipality of Colchester. “We look forward to the opportunities that this honour will bring and will continue our work to develop as a sustainable world-class destination.”

The Cliffs of Fundy Geopark initiative was first spearheaded by the Cumberland Geological Society in 2015, which later led to the formation of the Cliffs of Fundy Geopark Society. The road to achieving UNESCO Global Geopark status involved an extensive application and evaluation process both at the national and international level and was funded by the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), Nova Scotia Communities, Culture and Heritage, and the Municipalities of Cumberland and Colchester.

Cliffs of Fundy was among 16 Geoparks from around the world that received the Global Geopark designation this year, including fellow successful Canadian nominee Discovery Geopark in Newfoundland. They will join three existing Global Geoparks in Canada including Perce in Quebec, Stonehammer in New Brunswick, and Tumbler Ridge in British Columbia, and a network of more than 140 Global Geoparks internationally.