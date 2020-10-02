TRURO – Local representatives with the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) are hoping an upcoming speaker series will resonate with people during tough times.

In honour of Mental Health Awareness Week, the Colchester East Hants branch of the CMHA is hosting its Speaker Series on its Facebook page from Oct. 5 to 9, beginning at noon each day. Speakers are confirmed for the first four days of the week, with a tentative youth series to end the week.

“We recognize that there’s a lot of anxiety and stress out there,” said Susan Henderson, the executive director of the local branch. “Not only do we have our old lives, but we also have this COVID that we have to deal with as well on top of everything. It feels like we’re now supposed to move forward in a very normal way, and everything’s good now… but it’s not. There’s still a lot of fear and concern about the unknowns in the future.”

Sam Madore is the coordinator for the week-long event, which kicks off with a conversation Monday about mindfulness with local psychologist Ivan Drouin.

“The main thing (with the series) is to find ways to connect with people when we can’t host in-person events right now,” said Madore.

“(Ivan) is going to talk about mindfulness in relation to, of course, mental health and he mentioned in relation to the pandemic as well, and how people are coping in the last six-ish months.”

Ivan Drouin. Submitted photo

For those who attended the branch’s first Walk Tall event for men’s mental health, Tyler Simmonds and James Faulkner are back. On Tuesday, Faulkner will interview Simmonds live for the series.

“Tyler spoke at our first Walk Tall men’s mental health event, so we thought it would be cool to bring him back and open him up to a bigger audience,” said Madore.

Musician Catherine MacLellan, who participated in the 2018 Women and Wellness event, also returns in the series for Wednesday’s session, this time having an interview with Henderson.

Thursday’s session will see Madore moderate a panel discussion surrounding grief featuring some local advocates on the subject.

In choosing the speakers and topics for the series, Madore says they really wanted to focus on where people are right now with the coronavirus pandemic.

“Both Tyler and Catherine have been involved with projects with CMHA in the past, and they’ve both been vocal and helpful with people over the past few months,” she said. “And the mindfulness, the grief conversations are to really help people right now, managing through the pandemic and some of the concerns they have right now.”

Musician Catherine MacLellan. Dave Brosha photo

Henderson says it’s almost as if people have been holding their breath over the past few months. First through the beginning of the pandemic, followed by the tragedy in Portapique and other areas of the province. She says a resident grief person said in a meeting, “it’s like people are sort of starting to thaw now.”

That is imagery Henderson likes.

“People have just been holding tight to see what’s going to happen, and now they’re thawing, as she put it. But what’s happening is people are angry. People are frustrated. We’re seeing this leak onto Facebook.”

The executive director says there are a lot of people throughout the province whose needs have gone unmet during the past seven months.

“That’s what we were trying to hope for, that somebody could find something every day (through this series) that would speak to them and help them through what is a very, very stressful time,” she said.

Since the pandemic began, Henderson says it’s been a challenge for the CMHA branch to continue offering services and supports for clients. One-on-one meetings and support groups continued while adhering to COVID-19 restrictions, however they knew they had to do more. That challenge has since turned into a way for those services and supports to reach even more people, which will continue after the pandemic.

Those with mental health issues, she says, were already feeling the effects of isolation from being impacted by mental health.

“We very quickly wanted to be able to continue to be connected with them and provide supports, so everything went virtual. It continues to go virtual. What we recognize is that COVID has had its dark days, but it’s also forced us to think about how do we deliver our services and supports in a different way, that makes it more accessible to people,” said Henderson.

“What we’re finding is that people from very remote, like Tatamagouche, Kennetcook, people that are in remote areas that may not even have access to vehicles, or don’t have the means to get in the car and spend $30 in gas, are able to tap in and get supports from us. We’re becoming very busy.”

The branch has also seen an increase in new clients, with different needs and different services, over the last few months.

“A lot of people are in crisis now as well, with housing, employment issues, a lot of financial things… it’s shifted our focus, too, in terms of helping people get the basic needs. We’re asking people to process a health crisis, when maybe they don’t even have the basic necessities of life. It’s impossible to do that.”

The branch, says Henderson, is seeing more people dealing with the basic necessities of life than they’re used to, although not unheard of.

“It’s more crisis and they haven’t even dealt with the anxiety or the worry or the stress around all that yet,” she said. “We’re here to help. People can reach out to us. There are a ton of online sources, but people still tend not to reach out. We encourage them to do so.”

For more information on the services and supports offered at the CMHA Colchester East Hants branch, call 902-895-4211 or visit the branch’s website, https://ceh.cmha.ca/.