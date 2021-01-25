TRURO – A multitude of local faith communities are once again coming together to celebrate the United Nations World Interfaith Harmony Week.

Rev. Valerie Kingsbury says the celebration by the Cobequid Interfaith Council will look a bit different than last year considering the coronavirus pandemic.

“The only official event we’re holding is on Feb. 7, a faith service,” said Kingsbury, the reverend at First United Church where the service will be held. “We’re encouraging people to perhaps check out the online services from other faith communities locally.”

Last year was the first year the week was celebrated in Colchester County, which also saw the local council form. There were a number of activities last year, including an expo featuring local faith communities.

“We thought it was a huge success,” said Kingsbury, adding there was a steady flow of people visiting the different booths and asking questions. “For some, they were surprised we have so many faiths in our community. Except for Christian churches, the others aren’t as visual. We have an active Jewish community, but there’s no synagogue. There’s an active Muslim community, but we have no mosque. The Baha’Is meet at their homes, as do the Quakers. There’s also an active pagan community here in town.”

Kinsbury said that was one of the best parts of the event last year, the large amount of diversity.

Last year, the week-long celebration ended with service similar to what’s planned this year (although the 2021 edition will be on a smaller scale).

“We had all those faith communities to offer something at the service, and it was all woven together with music. We were very excited by the number of people who came out.”

For the reverend, the neatest thing that came about from the celebration last year was the council formation. They were looking at what was next for the local community, and what they wanted to do in the future.

“We had a vision of an interfaith festival in the park this past summer, but that didn’t happen,” she said.

Instead, members of the council met virtually every month, continuing to learn from each other, and learn about what they shared.

“In some ways, it became a support system in the middle of COVID. We were able to reflect on our situations from our own faith perspectives.”

Kingsbury says there was a sense of hope being shared.

“There was a real sense of community, where we realized that although we have different signs and symbols that speak about our journeys, we have more in common than we realized, and, perhaps, liked to admit.”

Although there are restrictions on size gatherings, distancing and more under the pandemic, Kingsbury says the council wanted to continue with a service this year.

“We felt we didn’t want to lose what we had begun to build on,” she said, adding the service will follow all COVID-19 protocols as directed. “We wanted to stay as we are, to celebrate our togetherness, our unity, even in the midst of a pandemic.”

“Unity through Diversity” is the theme for this year’s celebration and the service, which begins at 3 p.m. on Feb. 7, will still have a number of faith traditions participating including Christian, Jewish, Quaker, Baha’I, Islamic, Hindu, and pagan. There’s a chance more will be involved, as the council is still trying to connect with a few.

The service will have a maximum in-person capacity of 100 people, so pre-registration is required. Seats will be assigned. There will be an option of watching the service online following the event, and live streaming is currently being explored.

Registration for the in-person service can be done by calling First United Church at 902-895-8098.

More information can be found on the Cobequid Interfaith Council page on Facebook, where posts will be created to celebrate the local faith communities.

A recorded version of the service will be uploaded to the council’s page, as well as First United Church’s YouTube and Facebook pages.