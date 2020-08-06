TRURO – Clients with the Colchester Community Workshops (CCW) will hopefully be back to programming soon.

Susan McCallum, the executive director of the Workshops, says they’re still awaiting approval on their return to opening plan through the province.

“Hopefully we’ll have them back here by the end of August or early September, especially if we continue to see a reduction in case numbers, and then we can start to build from there,” she said.

While the CCW’s New to You store opened to the public on July 13, clients still haven’t returned to work.

“No one is there at present,” McCallum said, referring to the clients.

Since the second-hand store re-opened, McCallum said the community “has been really supportive.”

Patrons have been following the entry and exit-specific doors to avoid congestion, and they’re also asked to wear a mask.

Donations, however, are “proving to be a problem” in the public’s eye, says the executive director.

Previously, donations could be made anytime the facility was open. Donors could ring a door bell at the back of the building, and a client, or clients, would assist in unloading the donor’s vehicle.

Donations can only be made by appointment currently, with appointments only available two days per week.

“Everything we receive we have to set aside for 72 hours,” McCallum explained. “We are very limited space-wise, so that’s one way we can ensure the safety of our clients and staff.”

With the New to You store open five days a week, and the weekly online auction resuming in early June, things have been picking up at CCW. The Intercolonial Café, however, remains closed.

“We’ve been busy for sure, and everything requires more resources. But safety is our priority and we will continue to do what we need to do to open safely,” said McCallum.

The online auction can be found on the Auction Thingz Truro page on Facebook, and new items are posted weekly.

The New to You store is open Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. To make an appointment for dropping off donations, call 902-893-7228, extension 105.