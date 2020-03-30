TRURO – It’s a time of uncertainty, but the staff at Colchester Community Workshops is doing all that can be done to maintain relationships with their clients.

Susan McCallum, the executive director of the Colchester Community Workshops (CCW), said a number of things have been created to “maintain and preserve” relationships during the coronavirus, or COVID-19, pandemic.

“We have started a phone tree, so all the instructors are checking up with their clients every day,” McCallum said, adding many of the clients are totally independent, living on their own.

“That has been really great,” she said, noting the facility remains closed to clients and the public.

“We also have an online private Facebook chat group for our clients and staff where we can share stories and concerns. That has received really positive uptake. We’re just really trying to preserve those relationships as much as possible.”

With the facility closed, the CCW’s revenue streams have all been put on hold. McCallum says they aren’t fully funded by government, and that revenue is needed.

“We depend heavily on our fundraising efforts. Our concern going forward is getting those efforts to a fully operational standpoint in the future.”

She said the clients at the CCW have been receiving the news of the pandemic well, especially since the staff remains fully engaged with the clients.

One her biggest concerns, however, is residential agencies considering their residents like those in a long-term care facility, and not allowing them out for walks in the community.

“They have to stay indoors or on the residential grounds, and can’t have visitors,” McCallum said, adding for those with a mental health component, “that’s frightening.”

She said while the online chat group has been helping many clients, some aren’t as adapt to technology.

“I’m concerned because some of those clients don’t have that external support.”

Also of concern is for the clients in the Community Employment Program.

“But we have some great employers, so we are very hopeful that as soon as they are able to bring our clients back to work, they will.”