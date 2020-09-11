TRURO – Visitors to the Robie Street Tim Hortons in the near future may see some familiar faces from the Colchester Community Workshops (CCW).

CCW is one of the recipients of the proceeds of this year’s Smile Cookie campaign, which runs Sept. 14-20. Clients will be lending a hand throughout the week.

On Sept. 14, 16, and 18, a number of clients will be at the Tim Hortons on Robie Street during three time slots; 8-9 a.m., 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and 3-4 p.m.

One client will be joined by her mother at the location on Sept. 15, beginning at 1 p.m.

The cookie campaign sees 100 per cent of proceeds go to local charities.